Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Cal Johnson, Chad Shipmaker and Kathryn Vennard

Cal Johnson, Chad Shipmaker and Kathryn Vennard have been recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Cal Johnson, Chad Shipmaker and Kathryn Vennard, three of 20 community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program.

••••

Cal Johnson

Cal Johnson is the COO of Talius, a local manufacturer of retractable screens and rollshutters.

In his 25+ years at Talius, Cal has been actively engaged in every business process, from production and installation to product design and development; from supply chain management and IT to sales and business planning. Cal has spent countless hours coaching youth soccer and hockey and still gets the occasional “Hey, Coach Cal!” when he’s out and about town.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I was given challenge and opportunity at Talius, in a community where I wanted to raise my family and where I had the flexibility to put family first and spend my free time coaching youth sport instead of being stuck in traffic. The requirements of my career also play to my strengths so this lends to a great sense of accomplishment.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: My father. He taught me integrity and hard work, but also the reward in giving of your time and the joy in playing like a kid, no matter your age.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: I may not be musical, but I love music of all genres and appreciate how music can make us feel. Everything from Neil Young and Rhymes with Orange to Iron Maiden and Metallica, The Hip to Cage the Elephant and The Cult. It all depends on what I’m feeling.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Back country camping and hiking, mountain biking, soccer and travel.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Resilient, determined, capable.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I have 7 children.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: Cell phone

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: I’m an escapist reader so I would have to say the Wheel of Time series by Robert Jordan.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: I still want to learn to truly pause, breathe and appreciate.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Family, a challenge and seeing others succeed.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: My proudest moments come from some of the interactions I’ve had with my kids and with some of the kids I’ve had the pleasure of coaching over the years.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: I want to “finish strong” and gain the flexibility to transition my focus from work to causes that give to others.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Sunny Dhaliwal and Trent Sismey

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Chad Eliason and Brandi Stiles

••••

Chad Shipmaker

Born and raised in Salmon Arm, Chad Shipmaker was a Rotary Youth Exchange student to Malaysia after graduating from SAS.

He earned degrees in history and political science from UVic and then spent his early twenties working in human rights and aid coordination in West Africa. He completed a Master’s at Duke University on full scholarship as a Rotary Peace Fellow, which led to various senior roles with the UN World Food Program; Buffett Foundation; Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and ultimately returned home to Salmon Arm where he was CEO of Valid Manufacturing.

Currently, he is the founder and CEO of Element Agriculture, an Agtech startup that extracts nutrients and greenhouse gases from dairy and hog manure and transforms them into pelletized biofertilizer.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: My new company is the culmination of all my previous experiences because Element Agriculture = Global Food Security + Soil Health + Engineering and Manufacturing. I couldn’t have planned it out if I’d tried.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: Besides my friends on this list?

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: Zach Bryan & Turnpike Troubadours. But my playlist is very eclectic.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: I spend as much time as I can with my kids and my dog Olive – ideally hiking one of our many local trails.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Tall, dark and facetious.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: In Grade 5, my team from Hillcrest Elementary earned a trip to the World Finals of the ‘Olympics of the Mind’ in Boulder, Colorado. It was the first time I ever took a commercial flight.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: There’s a Hair in my Dirt by Gary Larson. It’s smart, hilarious and humbling.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: I feel like I’m just getting warmed up.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: For my hometown Salmon Arm, I feel proud of my work in helping create the Innovation Centre and the Zest Food Hub. More generally, I’m extremely proud of my kids, Emery and Jason. They are both kind, empathetic and funny. I feel like the world would be a much better place if everyone was kind, empathetic and funny.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: My kids and my community.

••••

Kathryn Vennard

Born and raised in Salmon Arm, Kathryn Vennard studied law at the University of Alberta, and spent the first half of her career in Yellowknife before returning to Salmon Arm in 2007.

She became a partner at Brooke Downs Vennard LLP in 2012 and now runs the firm of five lawyers and 15 staff. She serves as director on several organizations. Kathryn is the driving force behind She Shoe Swaps – a fundraiser that gives women the opportunity to shop with proceeds to local charities.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I wanted to be a lawyer from about the age of 8. I can’t tell you what was so exciting about it – something from television or more likely a book I had read, but friends and family would tease me for years about becoming the family lawyer.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: I don’t know if I would use the term role model. I find many people inspire me – people who demonstrate kindness, diplomacy, intelligence, dedication to their chosen profession, humour, the list goes on. I hope to inspire one or two people as well.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: Finding time to listen to music would be lovely! Old rock like George Thorogood, Joan Jett, The Eurythmics, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Queen, The Stones – you get the idea.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Tenacious, generous, thoughtful.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I have been to the North American Billiards Congress of America 8 and 9 ball championships with teams from Yellowknife (and done well I might add) – so I am secretly a pool shark.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: Some cash and a credit card, just in case.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: The best is impossible – what I’m reading right now and really enjoying is Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: Travel more, certainly. I would also like to write a novel and get published. Perhaps hitting a hole in one in golf. Learning a new language.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Family, friends, opportunities, good causes, a fire, the satisfaction you feel when you have helped someone, a bear chasing me….

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: Leading a law firm in a community that I love, with fabulous staff and super associates.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: Finding more time – to work, to play, to laugh, to dance, to breathe, to be.

••••

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 program is hosted by Serviss Wealth Management in partnership with Salmon Arm Economic Development Society. This awards program identifies outstanding entrepreneurs and business professionals across the region. The goal of this program is to acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change, leaders who are inspiring others while giving back to the community. In addition to recognizing and honouring our top achievers, this program will also serve to tell our community’s story of creativity, volunteerism and innovation with the goal of supporting both investment and talent attraction.

#Salmon ArmBusinessCommunity Leadership