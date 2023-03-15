Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Cam Brown and Rochelle Dale

Cam Brown and Rochelle Dale were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Cam Brown and Rochelle Dale, two of 20 community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program.

••••

Cam Brown

Cam is a professional forester with 25+ years’ experience in the forestry sector – primarily in consulting roles in Western Canada. He manages Forsite’s Resource Management and Technology business unit and has grown it to include offices all across Canada. Cam has held numerous volunteer coaching roles in the community and currently sits on the board of the Larch Hills Nordic Society.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I moved from Southern Ontario to Whistler when I graduated high school and once here, didn’t want to leave B.C. After a year I decided to go back to university, and I’d always liked the outdoors and math/physics so I ended up in a Forest Engineering program at UBC. I really had no idea what Forestry was when I started school but it’s turned out to be an incredibly rewarding career.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: Many people and for many different reasons. Tough to name just a few.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist? A: Of Monsters and Men, Smashing Pumpkins, Mumford and Sons, Tragically Hip, Pearl Jam, Band of Horses, REM, The Cure.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Ski (XC and Downhill), Mountain Bike, Canoe/camp, Globe and Mail/Macleans.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Driven, reliable, friendly.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I was lucky enough to play for Canada in a lower tier sevens rugby tournament in Taipei when I was 22.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: A sense of curiosity. I always want to understand how/why.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: The Da Vinci Code, Dan Brown.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: Play a contributing role in helping First Nations and the B.C. government as they work to reshape forest stewardship in BC.

Q: What motivates you?

A: The positive feelings that come from helping others (clients, family, friends, community organizations, etc)

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: My three daughters (Jessica, Julia, Talia).

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: Balance.

••••

Rochelle Dale

Rochelle Dale has been selling real estate in Salmon Arm for over 30 years and is passionate about the community she lives in. She has been involved in many organizations and boards over the years and is currently on the Shuswap Hospital Foundation Board, which she joined in 2018. Always looking for ways to give back, she is a long-time sponsor of the Silverbacks Hockey Club, Shuswap Women Who Wine, Launch-a-Preneur, Mommas for Mommas and most recently a Platinum sponsor for the Trail Alliance.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I was working for Imperial Oil in Fort St John and really wanted to come home to Salmon Arm. My high school best friend Lisa Nobbs was a Realtor and her dad owned Shirley Real Estate and he always thought it would be a good fit for me, took his advice and never looked back.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: My mom for her tenacity and longevity, and a few local community leaders that impress me with their generosity and impact on the community.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: I love all genres of music, but I lean towards the ’80s and rock.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: My happy place is in my boat on the lake. I just took up downhill skiing last year and am hoping one day to get off the green runs. More recently I have been introduced to snowmobiling and quite like the adrenaline it provides.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Driven, generous and kind.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I’m quite introverted.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: iPhone

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: The Primal Wound by Nancy Verrier.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: Travel to Greece and Croatia and be the best darn Grandma ever.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Fear of failure.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: My children, Kennedy and Jayden.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: To always be there for my loved ones and to always be a kind and empathetic human.

••••

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 program is hosted by Serviss Wealth Management in partnership with Salmon Arm Economic Development Society. This awards program identifies outstanding entrepreneurs and business professionals across the region. The goal of this program is to acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change, leaders who are inspiring others while giving back to the community.

In addition to recognizing and honouring our top achievers, this program will also serve to tell our community’s story of creativity, volunteerism and innovation with the goal of supporting both investment and talent attraction.

#Salmon ArmBusinessCommunity Leadership