Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Chad Eliason and Brandi Stiles

Chad Eliason and Brandi Stiles have been recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Chad Eliason and Brandi Stiles, two of 20 community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program.

••••

Chad Eliason has been working in the mortgage industry since 2007, becoming a licensed broker in 2008 and an independent member of the Quantus team in 2014. Chad served on city council from 2005 to 2022 and holds the title of youngest person ever elected in Salmon Arm. He is a founding member of the Shuswap Trail Alliance, spearheaded curbside collection services and brought forward the first free transit program in the province. He was also president of the Southern Interior Local Government Association, member of the Union of BC Municipalities and the Municipal Insurance Association board of directors.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I wanted to find a way to put my degree in economics to work. It is a perfect fit.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: There are quite a few, many will likely be in this group. The volunteers in this community really inspire me. People like Winston P, Phil Mac P, Lynda W, Norm Embree, Bruce Bolton, Roy Sakaki, Delores Mori, the Rotarians that allowed me to go to Brazil, Mary Landers and John Wilson. Coaches Like Dirk, Gerri, Reta, Chad F and Terry M. The list could go on and on.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: My choice in music varies all the time. I prefer rock in the winter and country in the summer.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: I love to travel, eat great food and go to live music shows. In the winter you can find me cross-country skiing, playing volleyball or watching the Canucks lose. In the summer, I enjoy the lake or mountain biking.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Catalyst, practical, logical.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I won a car from McDonald’s Monopoly in 1995.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: Wallet, keys, cell phone.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: My last council agenda was a fun read.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: I am excited to find a new way to give back in the community.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: To be able to be part of teams that affected real change. Nobody does it by themselves and I think the work of the council and staff over the past 17 years has really made Salmon Arm a more dynamic place.

••••

Brandi Stiles is the owner of Galeria Estima Fitness & Yoga in downtown Salmon Arm. She is a certified personal trainer and yoga teacher with 28 years of international experience. Her love of health and fitness has taken her around the globe and is, ultimately, what led to the creation of the business she currently operates and finds so fulfilling.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I loved training at the gym, and I felt that the best way to share this powerful feeling of strength with others whilst also spending more time in that environment was to become educated and begin that journey.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: Podcast — Huberman Lab, Your World Within (Eddie Pinero), Mel Robbins, El Poder de tu Ser, Cambia Tu Mente Y Podras Cambiar Tu Vida. Music — Ronaldo’s Favourite Songs (Jasmine’s fave), Throwback Workout, Gente de Zona, Carlos Vives.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Parent (is there spare time?) meditate, sauna, write, read, cold baths, yoga, hike with (my daughter) Jasmine (when there are no sub 0 temperatures), get out on the lake

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Persistent, optimistic, global.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I have hidden, crouched in an open air bathroom in Guatemala, to avoid the amorous persistence of a gun-toting Guatemalteco – I haven’t always been the responsible, disciplined Mama that I am now.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: Super lame but my phone, unless you count excitement for the future?

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: This (question) is almost impossible, as I love so many different styles of books from Charles Dickens, to science, to autobiographies to spiritual books, but I will settle on The Art of Resilience by Ross Edgley as I just finished it this week and it is freshly soaked in my mind with all the power and beauty the human condition allows.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: Levitate, launch my fitness app, write my book, start running retreats abroad again, learn more languages, travel abundantly, see Jasmine excel at Futbol (she wants to be the first female to play in the FIFA World Cup)

Q: What motivates you?

A: Jasmine and personal growth

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: Jasmine and my journey as a single mother/entrepreneur after my lifetime of being a gypsy

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: Jasmine

••••

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 program is hosted by Serviss Wealth Management in partnership with Salmon Arm Economic Development Society. This awards program identifies outstanding entrepreneurs and business professionals across the region. The goal of this program is to acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change, leaders who are inspiring others while giving back to the community.

In addition to recognizing and honouring our top achievers, this program will also serve to tell our community’s story of creativity, volunteerism and innovation with the goal of supporting both investment and talent attraction.

