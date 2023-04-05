Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Chris Davis and Rob Udy

Chris Davis and Rob Udy were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Chris Davis and Rob Udy, two of 20 community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program.

Chris Davis

Chris Davis is the dealer principal and co-owner of Braby Motors; he is also a two-time recipient of the Platinum Sales Guild Award.

Known in the community for his outstanding community involvement and generous mentorship of others, Chris is a past president of the Daybreak Rotary Club, and is the incoming Assistant District Governor for area 3 in Rotary District 5060, and current vice-president of the Shuswap Hospital Foundation.

In 2022, Braby Motors was one of four local businesses that contributed to the 5th annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: Mike Braby had approached me in 2004 about the auto industry. It took me two years to finally make the move and have never looked back since.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: Growing up, my grandfather Lloyd Askew was a strong influence in my life. I admired how he conducted his way of business, and he was proud to live in Salmon Arm. Derrick Braby, much like my grandfather with business and community, was a true mentor to me along the way to where I am today.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: I do listen to it all but if I had to pick, country and ‘90s rap.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Water-skiing is my favourite so any chance to be on the water I will be there. Love being outside, whether it’s at home doing yard projects or on the ski hill. I’m also active in the CrossFit community and enjoy playing hockey.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Driven, passionate, wanting to be the best for others.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I enjoy the piano – listening and playing. It’s just relaxing for me.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: Good energy and passion for whatever I’m doing.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: Success Principles by Jack Canfield.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: Just being there to see my kids grow up and see their way through life.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Not having any limits on what can be done in whatever you are doing.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: The family/team at Braby Motors. It’s pretty cool to go to work every day!

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: To live a good life and to make a difference every day.

Rob Udy

Rob Udy is the president and CEO of Landmark Solutions Ltd. Together with his partners, he has grown the business to more than 50 employees who work on a variety of projects throughout western Canada.

Landmark’s services include construction, natural resource management, habitat restoration, manufacturing, marine operations and project management. A fifth generation resident of the Shuswap/North Okanagan, Rob has a deep appreciation for the region and spent more than 25 years as an active member of the Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue team.

Q: How did Landmark Solutions get its start?

A: I first arrived in Salmon Arm during the summer of 1988, working for a local forestry consulting firm. They offered me a permanent position once I finished my Forestry Diploma in the spring of 1989, and I continued to work for that company until I started my own business in 1997. In 1999, I partnered with another firm to establish Landmark Solutions Ltd.

Q: What do you feel has contributed to your success in business?

A: Early on, I realized diversity was a key to success, and I have always tried to broaden the scope of what Landmark has been able to do. Early in my forestry career I was often asked from the client, “What are my options?” and “Can you do it cheaper?” This mindset sparked the ongoing pursuit of finding a better way in driving operational efficiency and cost reduction. I started to share that mindset and attitude with other industries, and it was a huge success.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: My parents and grandparents.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: Country and classic rock.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Generally spending time with my family and four grandchildren. In the summer, we spend our time at our family cabin on Okanagan Lake.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Tenacious, dedicated, trustworthy.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I have been chased by two grizzly bears.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: iPhone.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: Continue to build great businesses, travel to culturally significant places around the world, and be the best grandfather that I can be to my four grandchildren.

Q: What motivates you?

A: The responsibility of providing jobs for more than 50 people and the drive to “Win.”

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: My kids, Kyla and Brandon, and the wonderful families they have.

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 program is hosted by Serviss Wealth Management in partnership with Salmon Arm Economic Development Society.

This awards program identifies outstanding entrepreneurs and business professionals across the region. The goal of this program is to acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change, leaders who are inspiring others while giving back to the community.

In addition to recognizing and honouring our top achievers, this program will also serve to tell our community’s story of creativity, volunteerism and innovation with the goal of supporting both investment and talent attraction.

