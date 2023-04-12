Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Gord Erickson and Launa Payne

Gord Erickson and Launa Payne have been recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Gord Erickson and Launa Payne, two of 20 community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program.

••••

Gord Erickson

A graduate of Salmon Arm Secondary, Gord Erickson is a true product of his hometown.

He is a self-driven entrepreneur, with business ventures ranging from a hotel and agave plantation in Mexico, to liquor stores across B.C. and Alberta, to commercial partnerships with the Indigenous community – and everything in between!

He has served on the BDC Committee at Community Futures for several years and has also mentored participants in the Launch-a-Preneur program.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I always like to say I fell into it, but many would say I was simply called to it. I tried working in the private and public sectors for a while growing up, but it wasn’t for me. My dad would like to say it all started with one ice cream bike and it was destiny from then on – but I am not too sure about that. Needless to say, entrepreneur early on.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: In the restaurant industry, Carlo & Chris; in politics and life, Marty. In business all around, Bill, James and Dan come to mind. In support, unconditional love and pride in me, it was my dad and my mom. It truly takes a village.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: Trop rock and country music, but I like all kinds. And podcasts, Brené Browne, Mark Manson.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Travel, fish and play music! Hopefully more of all of these.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Hard-working, creative, adventurous.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: That there is a big part of me that is a homebody, and that I consider myself an introvert…Of course, I have extroverted tendencies too!

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: Underwear, no commando for this guy. Ever.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: Iron John by Robert Bly.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: One day, I would like to do the Camino De Santiago. That would be a true accomplishment.

Q: What motivates you?

A: My teams, partners and staff; my son; and my drive to create new and different experiences.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: My son, and how far he has come as a man and businessman. I tear up just writing that.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: As I look ahead, I just want to keep having fun and being creative. My business life has brought me so much joy and occupies much of it. I want to offer better workplaces and surround myself with people that want to grow and have fun.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Sunny Dhaliwal and Trent Sismey

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Chad Eliason and Brandi Stiles

••••

Launa Payne

Launa Payne is the executive director and co-founder of Rise Up Indigenous Wellness Society, a non-profit focused on holistic wellness through on-the-land experiences.

Committed to supporting urban Indigenous people of our community, Launa works collaboratively with other social agencies and programs to enhance local supports; she coordinates volunteer outreach food security programming and helps secure donations to subsidize children’s camps.

Launa was an Indigenous Educator with SD 83 for over 20 years and published her first book, Heartbeat of the Earth, this past September.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I have always loved being out in nature. Indigenous culture is rooted in nature so combining nature and culture was a natural progression.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: My role models are Jodi Rayboult for her powerful voice, Thomas King for his honest and straightforward storytelling style, and my mom for her kindness and generosity to everyone.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: I listen to reggae, lofi and Indy acoustic.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: I like hiking, yoga, cooking, travelling and paddle boarding.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Kind, funny, energetic.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: I strive to complete and publish my second book, Like Medicine for my Heart, in the next year.

Q: What motivates you?

A: I am motivated by my passions and curiosity. If I am interested in something, I research the topic and dive in 100 per cent.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: My number one priority in life is family.

••••

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 program is hosted by Serviss Wealth Management in partnership with Salmon Arm Economic Development Society.

This awards program identifies outstanding entrepreneurs and business professionals across the region. The goal of this program is to acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change, leaders who are inspiring others while giving back to the community. In addition to recognizing and honouring our top achievers, this program will also serve to tell our community’s story of creativity, volunteerism and innovation with the goal of supporting both investment and talent attraction.

#Salmon ArmBusinessCommunity Leadership