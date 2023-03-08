Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Graham Archer and Josh Bickle

Graham Archer and Josh Bickle have been recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Graham Archer and Josh Bickle, two of 20 community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program.

Graham Archer has been working in the specialty fit footwear and orthotics industry as a certified pedorthist for 23 years. In 2018, he and his wife moved their family to Salmon Arm where they opened the only independently owned Kintec location in Canada. Kintec is a Platinum Sponsor of the Shuswap Trail Alliance and an ongoing sponsor of the Silverbacks.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I loved playing sports and being outdoors growing up so I wanted to do something that got me involved in keeping people active. After completing a BSc in Kinesiology, I answered a job ad at Kintec where I got my certification as a Canadian Certified Pedorthist.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: I have role models through most aspects of life. Professionally speaking, I have interacted with many people in the business and pedorthic communities that have help guide my career. The original owner of Kintec, Mark, taught me not only how to be a successful pedorthist, but how to run a successful business. Other business owners and community leaders through my work and volunteer journeys have also given me different perspectives on running a business.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: When I am not sure what I want to listen to, Metallica, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden are my go to’s.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: This is a long list and part of the reason we moved to Salmon Arm: mountain biking, alpine and nordic skiing, hiking, fishing, woodworking are all things I fill my spare time with.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Energetic, understanding, impatient.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: My phone.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: The Green Mile by Stephen King.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: I have so much in my life already that it is hard to answer this. I am not done growing my business yet and I want to build it where I can have the right people continue it and make a future for themselves.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Succeeding.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: My daughters. I have 15 and 13 year old daughters, and they are both amazing kids.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: Just be happy.

Josh Bickle is the owner of Integrity Roofing, which was recently voted “Best Roofing Company in the Shuswap 2022.” He is also the owner of Standard Roofing, which he purchased in 2016. Integrity Roofing is a Gold Star sponsor of the SPCA and, over the years, has donated several roofs to people in need.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I guess you could say roofing fell into my lap. Long story short friend of mine needed money to buy some tools to do a roofing job and that job led to more jobs and more capital required so we partnered up and he taught me the trade. And the rest is history.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: I have many. But the first was Paul DiGiovanni, who owns Integrity Tool and Mold which is a company that he built from his garage to a company with huge facilities all over the globe. Which is where Integrity Roofing came from! There are also a few old boys that I know that have inspired me greatly!

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: Music wise, pretty much everything from ‘90s rap, ‘70s rock, to corny pop songs! As for podcasts, I’ve recently been listening to “The Game” which is a series of podcasts pertaining to business by Alex Hormozi.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: I enjoy being outdoors. From being on the lake with the family, dirt biking with my son, camping, to chopping firewood and having a fire and beers with my buddies.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Outgoing, persistent, motivated.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I read self-help books. For whatever reason people look at my funny when they learn that.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: Regrettably my iPhone.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: That’s a fluid question for me. Short answer – to keep growing/ learning in all aspects of life.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Other people. Their stories, and their successes and failures.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: Hmmm…I’m not sure how to answer that as I’m not done yet!

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: My lovely wife Joanna who always has my back and supports me, and my two awesome kids, Mya and Maxwell, who make me smile every day!

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 program is hosted by Serviss Wealth Management in partnership with Salmon Arm Economic Development Society. This awards program identifies outstanding entrepreneurs and business professionals across the region. The goal of this program is to acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change, leaders who are inspiring others while giving back to the community.

In addition to recognizing and honouring our top achievers, this program will also serve to tell our community’s story of creativity, volunteerism and innovation with the goal of supporting both investment and talent attraction.

