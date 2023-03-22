Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Peggy Maerz and Chris Whittaker

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Peggy Maerz and Chris Whittaker, two of 20 community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program.

••••

Peggy Maerz

Peggy Maerz is a professional athlete and coach and the owner of Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre, which recently won the Salmon Arm Observer’s Readers’ Choice Gold Award for Best Martial Arts Studio. A past recipient of the Attorney General Award of Excellence and head coach for Team Canada in Bulgaria in 2022, Peggy is passionate about giving back to her own community, where she and her students can be found supporting seniors, running food drives and assisting other non-profits in their fundraising efforts.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I left my job as a Duty Sheriff to pursue my passion of using the sport that saved my life to positively impact others.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: My role models? Well I love like my Dad, celebrate others like my Avo, aim to lead like Ryan O’Shea, aim to coach like Jill Perry and Ev Fortin, and do business similar to Dave Brett.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: Music: Juke Ross, JP Cooper, Teddy Swims/ Podcasts: Michael Gervais, Huberman Labs, Tri-Velo Coach.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Train for triathlons, and spend time with family.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Compassionate, Driven, Resilient.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I love sewing and dressing up.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: My necklace.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: The Power of One by Bryce Courtenay.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: This is a hard one to answer because the list is long and some is within my control and most is not.

Q: What motivates you?

A: I’m intrinsically motivated. However, I am inspired by so many.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: The community that is Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: To reflect love in all I do.

••••

Chris Whittaker

Chris Whittaker is an executive chef with 20 years’ experience focused on sustainability and farm-to-table cuisine. An inductee into the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame, Chris moved to the Shuswap in 2018, assuming the position of Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Director at Quaaout Lodge. In July 2022, he opened Timber Shuswap with the goal of showcasing local food and beverage producers and has seen great success to date, thanks to the wonderful support of the community. Chris has been a volunteer firefighter with the Shuswap Fire Department since 2018 and has found it to be one of the most rewarding experiences of his life.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I began dishwashing in Thunder Bay, Ont. at the age of 14. I worked in very large and intense kitchens. I always had the desire to become a cook and was promoted at the age of 15. I cooked all through business school and decided on graduation day that my path was going to be that of a chef. I moved out west to pursue my career immediately after that.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: My staff call it sad cowboy music hahaha!

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Spend time with my family in the beautiful outdoors.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Focused, Hardworking, Loyal.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I eat maybe one meal a day…if that even.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: At work…My Silver Spoon!

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Our staff, our passionate suppliers and our amazing guests!

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: I am most proud of the adoption of our son Eivin. It was the most important and blessed day of our lives. He is our world and the reason we decided to call the Shuswap home.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: My wife Marianne and our son Eivin.

••••

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 program is hosted by Serviss Wealth Management in partnership with Salmon Arm Economic Development Society. This awards program identifies outstanding entrepreneurs and business professionals across the region. The goal of this program is to acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change, leaders who are inspiring others while giving back to the community.

In addition to recognizing and honouring our top achievers, this program will also serve to tell our community’s story of creativity, volunteerism and innovation with the goal of supporting both investment and talent attraction.

