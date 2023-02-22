Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Sunny Dhaliwal and Trent Sismey

Sunny Dhaliwal and Trent Sismey were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Sunny Dhaliwal and Trent Sismey, two of 20 community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program.

••••

Sunny Dhaliwal

Sunny Dhaliwal, known in Salmon Arm and beyond for his focus on customer service, has made a name for himself in the furniture business. He and his family own six furniture stores across Western Canada, including the City Furniture and Sit and Sleep locations here in Salmon Arm. Sunny sits on the board of the Shuswap Hospital Foundation, where his fundraising efforts through a fundraiser called Bollywood Bang have raised close to $200,000.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: It’s a family business. My family has been in the furniture business for over 50 years.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: Gordie Dhaliwal and Baldev Bath. Both my fathers are the hardest working and the most generous people I know. They are always there to guide me in the right direction. My success is a direct reflection of them.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: Drake is always top of my playlist, but I listen to everything from Hip Hop, Country, EDM, Latin and Punjabi music.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: I love to travel, as much as possible. The world has so many amazing places to see, but I still love coming home to Salmon Arm.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Funny, entrepreneur, and determined.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I love table tennis and ATVing.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: My sense of humour.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: 6-pack. Ok, maybe just a 2-pack!

Q: What motivates you?

A: My son, Armaan. He is way smarter and a better businessman than me. He gets most of that from the way his mom has raised him. He motivates me to be a better person.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: The fundraiser Bollywood Bang we did in Salmon Arm. I’m very proud of how my family and friends pulled this off. We live in a very amazing community with very generous people.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: Family first. We have a large family that’s very close. We are always within punching distance.

••••

Trent Sismey

In 2016, Trent Sismey moved to Salmon Arm and purchased a small accounting firm, which at the time boasted two staff members. Since then, Trent Sismey Inc. has grown to be one of the larger accounting firms in town, with 10 employees and hundreds of corporate and personal clients. Trent is a former SASCU board member and proud supporter and/or member of Rotary, Shuswap Dancing with the Stars, Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce and SCIP.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: A good family friend is a CA, and I admired his knowledge and lifestyle.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: Prior CAs that I worked with and close family friends

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Rodeo in summer and downhill skiing in the winter are our two main family sports and activities.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Hardworking, dedicated, family-man.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: Cowboy on the weekend and at night.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: Boom, Bust & Echo was probably the start to my financial and economic intrigue.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: Continue to grow a prosperous business and spend time with my family.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Trying to do better everyday and taking on new personal and business challenges.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: Family and a great business full of amazing staff.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: Be the best father I can be to my two girls.

••••

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 program is hosted by Serviss Wealth Management in partnership with Salmon Arm Economic Development Society. This awards program identifies outstanding entrepreneurs and business professionals across the region. The goal of this program is to acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change, leaders who are inspiring others while giving back to the community.

In addition to recognizing and honouring our top achievers, this program will also serve to tell our community’s story of creativity, volunteerism and innovation with the goal of supporting both investment and talent attraction.

