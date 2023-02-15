Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Susan Mackie and Winston Pain

Susan Mackie and Winston Pain were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Susan Mackie and Winston Pain, two of 20 community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program.

••••

Susan Mackie

As the former general manager of R.J. Haney Village and Museum and current manager of the Sprig of Heather Restaurant, Susan Mackie has dedicated years of volunteer service to the Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association. She is an active member of the museum association’s advisory committee and the fund development committee, which has raised over $2 million for community projects at the Heritage Village.

Q: How did you originally get involved with R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum?

A: I relocated to Salmon Arm in 2009 and I was looking for a job where I would be involved in the community. The opportunity to work at R.J. Haney Heritage Village came up and I applied for the position as visitor services coordinator. The job opportunity gave me a chance to give to the community and to be involved in something that I am excited and passionate about. In 2010, I was promoted to general manager.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: My grandpa and dad were role models showing me a strong work ethic and positive mindset.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: My go-to is “Susan’s Greatest Playlist” with a little of everything from Muddy Waters to the Rolling Stones.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Hang out with family, exercise, camping and cooking

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Happy, responsible, and detail-oriented

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I am a certified Pilates instructor.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: Dental floss

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: I love anything by Philippa Gregory. My favourite is The Constant Princess.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: I want to travel with my children and grandchildren.

Q: What motivates you?

A: A challenge

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: Being a mother

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: I strive to be healthy and keep a good work-life balance.

Winston Pain

A former co-owner of Lakeside Insurance and McLeod Agencies, Winston Pain has worked in the insurance industry for 26 years. A Salmon Arm Tennis Club director for 20 years, he was co-chair of the Indoor Tennis Committee which built the facility in Salmon Arm.

He also chaired the Shuswap Trail Alliance and helped move the organization to a sustainable financial position. Winston is a founding member of the Conscious Coaching Academy (CCA) based out of the UK; with his new accreditation and many years of business experience, Winston plans to launch an executive coaching business for self-employed business owners and organizational leaders.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: My mentor, John Myles, and my dad were roles models showing me a strong work ethic and positive mindset.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: Classic rock, ‘80s, lol

Q: What are some of your hobbies?

A: Tennis, hiking, dog walks, read, biking

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Authentic, humble, and truthful

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: Cell phone!

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: Stephen Covey: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: Travel to Australia for 4th Grand Slam (tennis), safari in Africa, hike the Coastal trails and parts of Pacific Crest Trail, play in World’s senior tennis events.

••••

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 program is hosted by Serviss Wealth Management in partnership with Salmon Arm Economic Development Society. This awards program identifies outstanding entrepreneurs and business professionals across the region. The goal of this program is to acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change, leaders who are inspiring others while giving back to the community.

In addition to recognizing and honouring our top achievers, this program will also serve to tell our community’s story of creativity, volunteerism and innovation with the goal of supporting both investment and talent attraction.

#Salmon ArmBusinessCommunity Leadership