Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40:Erin Jackson and Bill Laird

Erin Jackson

Erin Jackson is the chief administrative officer (CAO) for the City of Salmon Arm. Salmon Arm’s first female CAO, she joined the city in 2014 as the corporate officer, becoming director of corporate services in 2022. She has a background in private insurance as well as a bachelor’s degree in public administration. Outside of public service, Erin has held numerous executive roles in local sports organizations and has volunteered countless hours at trail running races.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: I knew from a very early age that I wanted to work in public service (except for a brief period in my early twenties when I thought I wanted to be a teacher).

Q: Who are your role models?

A: Entrepreneurs. My parents were small business owners who taught me about taking risks, work ethic and following my passion. Owning your own business is a labour of love.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: I tend to stick pretty close to alternative and folk-pop but I have a soft spot for classic rock as well. The Dare to Lead (Brene Brown) and Think Again (Adam Grant) podcasts are favourites!

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Hike, knit, read and volunteer. Just bought a gravel bike, so I will be adding that to the list!

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Focused, optimistic and adventurous.

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I completed a Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim-to-Rim (78 km and 3,800 metres of climbing) on foot in 18 hours. It was the most challenging physical endeavour of my life.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: My integrity.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: Dare to Lead by Brene Brown.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: The list is long! A big one for me personally is to continue learning every day.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Doing the right thing. The right thing is often not the easiest thing and I am fortunate to have an amazing team (council and staff) and dedicated community partners to work through challenges with.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: Raising two awesome human beings that still want to hang out with me even though they are grown up and both live in other communities.

Q: What is your number one priority in life?

A: To show up completely, in whatever I do – both personally and professionally.

Bill Laird

A long-time resident of Salmon Arm, Bill Laird has made a name for himself as a developer, a philanthropist and a community activist. In addition to his many diverse business ventures, Bill’s numerous contributions to public art – from commissioning painted murals, to installing a public piano in the downtown core, to financing the world’s largest treble clef — have served an important role in community placemaking. Bill is a recipient of the Paul Harris Rotary Fellowship and continues to serve on numerous committees and advisory groups.

Q: How did you find your way into your line of work?

A: Family construction company. Started labouring at 14.

Q: Who are your role models?

A: My mother and father – provided a balanced upbringing with praise or consequences depending on ones’ attitude or actions; Lloyd Askew, who encouraged community service; Paul Pukas, founder of Salmon Arm Ready Mix/ TechCrete Processors and business partner, taught fiscal discipline.

Q: What’s on your music/podcast playlist?

A: My wife Linda is in charge of this – Lightfoot, Joni Mitchel, Billy Joel, Leonard Cohen.

Q: What do you do in your spare time?

A: Contemplate exercise.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Honest, focused, positive attitude. (Linda says I lack emotion, so I have not included associated terms “sensitive,” “caring individual,” and “weeps easily.”)

Q: What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: Arrived in Salmon Arm in 1969 with a serious lack of funds, no job. Lived in a converted wood shed just off Foothill Road. Rent was $35 per month and I shared a kitchen and bathroom with the owner, an Italian gentleman.

Q: What is one thing you always have with you?

A: Today’s to-do list.

Q: What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

A: Bible.

Q: What do you still hope to accomplish in your life?

A: Survive this whole aging thing. Continue to work and contribute to our community.

Q: What motivates you?

A: The next opportunity.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: Having survived in business for 55 years. More important? Linda and I have been married for 50 years and are blessed by our daughter Samantha visiting often.

Q: What are your priorities in life?

A: Being productive. Completing tasks at hand. Being home for dinner at 5:30.

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 program is hosted by Serviss Wealth Management in partnership with Salmon Arm Economic Development Society. This awards program identifies outstanding entrepreneurs and business professionals across the region. The goal of this program is to acknowledge and promote visionaries and innovators who are working to create positive change, leaders who are inspiring others while giving back to the community.

In addition to recognizing and honouring our top achievers, this program will also serve to tell our community’s story of creativity, volunteerism and innovation with the goal of supporting both investment and talent attraction.

