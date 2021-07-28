Salmon Arm’s Top 20 under 40: Blake Lawson

Blake Lawson was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Blake Lawson, one of 20 young community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s inaugural Top 20 Under 40 program.

Life on the Shuswap is a draw for nearly anyone, but for Blake Lawson, building a business and raising a family in Salmon Arm truly is living the dream.

When Lawson was 12, his family relocated to the Shuswap for the lifestyle it provided. As a kid, he spent time in the lake and on the ball field. And as he grew up, it was clear he wanted to stay in the area.

Fast forward to today, and you will find Lawson hard at work as the owner of Lawson Engineering Ltd, a civil engineering firm in Salmon Arm specializing in residential and commercial land development, for communities, municipalities and provincial organizations. His work/life balance is a priority and is clear from the moment you walk in his office – one computer screen filled with engineering plans, and another with photos of his family.

Lawson, along with his brother, both had an early love for development and engineering. When their careers were beginning they ventured into business together, combining their passions until growth made sense for the businesses to split into separate divisions. Fortunately, the two businesses can still work alongside each other while continuing to expand.

Like all successful business owners, Lawson understands that a positive work culture comes from everyone working towards the same goal. With employees, clients and mentors alike, the team mentality is a recipe for success. It’s true that teamwork really does make the dream work! And with 16 amazing team members, growing his business in the Shuswap made sense. The ability to attract quality, qualified employees, access to the amenities and opportunity of larger centres, combined with the community feeling that comes with small-town living has been a winning combination.

“It was a huge surprise to be nominated when there are so many deserving people in this community,” says Lawson, appreciative of the recognition.

Lawson is thankful that he can also give back to the community that gives so much to him. Whether it be in lending his professional knowledge to the Active Transportation Task Force and the Trail Alliance, or helping kids develop their skills at the rink or on the ball field, Lawson is dedicated to helping the community at large by sharing the information and knowledge he has.

Congratulations Blake Lawson on being one of the areas Top 20 under 40!

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40 program was launched this year by Dustin Serviss, of Serviss Wealth Management, in partnership with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, to acknowledge outstanding individuals, role models, mentors and community builders over the age of 18 and under 40.

The top 20 were selected from individuals nominated by the public. For more information, visit salmonarmtop20.ca.

