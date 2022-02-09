Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Craig Shantz

Craig Shantz was recognized as one of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Craig Shantz, one of 20 young community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s inaugural Top 20 Under 40 program.

Real estate agent. Community supporter. The fella with a face for radio, like his old man used to tell him.

Our next Top 20 Under 40 honouree, is the one and only Craig Shantz.

If you know Shantz, this recognition will come as no surprise. And if you don’t, well, you probably should.

He was born and raised in Salmon Arm, with his grandfather initially moving to the area in the 1930s. Shantz grew up loving all the Shuswap had to offer, but he followed the money to the oil patch after graduation.

While in Alberta, Shantz ran grain truck at a family farm, worked in the oil field and eventually continued his post-secondary education at SAIT, where he studied marketing. He was introduced to the world of real estate by one of his instructors, Rene Blais. Surely it was more than the three-piece suit he wore that impressed Shantz, but that swag combined with his knowledge left an impact. Enough, in fact, that it convinced Shantz to move to Vancouver and learn about the commercial real estate appraisal world. He was hooked on the career and has never looked back.

In 2008, Shantz returned to Salmon Arm to work as a licensed real estate agent with Remax. Over the past 14 years, the markets have changed as fast as the technology. Shantz has adapted and kept up with current trends while never losing focus of the essential part of business: customer relationships. It’s been key to running a successful business.

“Like Ian Grey always says, if you treat people right, word gets around!” notes Shantz with a laugh. Of course, there needs to be a balance when it comes to accessibility – technology allows customers to have instant access to you anywhere, any time of day. But it can be managed, especially when you have dedicated assistants as a part of the team.

Shantz’ most notable achievements, however, don’t come from his real estate accolades, sales awards or endless jokes. His real impact comes from the support he continually gives to the community.

With the help of his closest friends and colleagues, Shantz makes sure that any community fundraiser is a success. From Bollywood to the Food Bank, SPCA to the Pride Festival, Shantz and his cronies show up time and time again. They dedicate their time, talent and, most importantly, their cash to keep the community healthy and causes funded.

It is not just the contributions of a single person that leave an impact, but the collective force of many. Shantz is quick to praise others who contribute alongside him, like Josh Bickle and Sunny Dhaliwal.

When looking to the future, Shantz is focused on business growth and taking more personal time to enjoy all this community has to offer.

Thank you Craig for your endless support to the community!

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40 program was launched this year by Dustin Serviss, of Serviss Wealth Management, in partnership with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, to acknowledge outstanding individuals, role models, mentors and community builders over the age of 18 and under 40.

Visit salmonarmtop20.ca for more information.

