Salmon Arm’s Top 20 under 40: Jenna Robins

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Kaitlyn Fraser, one of 20 young community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s inaugural Top 20 Under 40 program.

It may sound like just a catchy tag line, but for social media maverick Jenna Robins, it’s an entire business philosophy. Robins is the founder and owner of Trilogy Solutions, and is our next entrepreneur of note in the Top 20 Under 40 program.

While the last 18 months have been a challenging time for many businesses, it has been the source exponential growth for Trilogy Solutions. With ample service offerings including both graphic and web design, search engine optimization, e-commerce solutions and much more, the multi-media studio was perfectly positioned to help businesses expand their online presence. And when our world temporarily closed it’s brick and mortar doors, Robins and her team made the daunting task of getting businesses online quickly and effectively, a breeze to customers.

No matter how big or small a problem is, her firm stands behind the idea that they can help, and creating custom solutions for real life problems propelled their growth. But with a growing customer base comes other challenges. Like so many other industries, staffing shortages have been taxing, in particular when filling the more technical roles like web design. But with an eye on problem solving and an attitude that keeps staff needs as a priority, Trilogy Solutions has been able to hire and train many talented and passionate locals. Of the 26 member team, many are stay-at-home moms who can work in an exciting, creative industry, but can also design their work schedule to fit their life and family needs.

Robins is thankful to have a new perspective on balancing her workload as well as being a wife and mother. It’s clear to Robins that the 9-5 job isn’t ideal for her and her family, so she positioned herself to work around her life, rather than live around her work.

After moving to the region from the Lower Mainland four years ago, Robins an her family welcome a slower pace of life and the community feeling that comes with living in a small town. Raising a family where their is ample opportunity for recreation, continued education, job security and giving back to her community is the ideal balance. Her business tag line is seen in the various ways she supports her community, through programs which provide free web services for businesses in need, to delivering treats to front line workers. “We can help” is a motto for life.

Whether Jenna and her family are snowmobiling in the winter or playing soccer in the spring, her family lives life to the fullest in the Shuswap, and we are so fortunate that she chose this area to call home and make a lasting impact.

