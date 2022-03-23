Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Jordyn Konrad

Jordyn Konrad was recognized as one of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Jordyn Konrad, one of 20 young community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s inaugural Top 20 Under 40 program.

In our final feature of the Top 20 Under 40 program, we recognize the unstoppable Jordyn Konrad.

Born and raised in Salmon Arm, Konrad grew up with an active lifestyle and an interest in multiple sports, including figure skating, speed skating and swimming. For years she trained with the Sockeye swim club in Salmon Arm, which eventually led her to attend university as a varsity swimmer and obtain her degree in kinesiology and health science.

After completing her studies, Konrad worked in Uganda on a six-month internship with Global Affairs Canada.

Upon her return, Konrad was approached by Peggy Maerz, owner of Bulldog’s Boxing, about being a coach and boxer. With all the transferable skills from her sports background, Konrad quickly picked up the sport. Fast forward just five years, and she is now boxing at an international level and has her eye on the 2024 Olympics!

The dedication required to pursue this goal hasn’t just been her own. Time on the bag and in the ring is essential, but so are the people in Konrad’s corner. Maerz has been instrumental to her growth and has pushed her to pursue her dreams.

When asked about the challenges in her life right now, Konrad replied, “I feel like I’m living the dream!” But she also notes there are other obstacles she must face.

It can be challenging to train full time while also working to live. For athletes at this level of competition, sponsorships are essential. On the advice of training partner, two-time Canadian Olympian Mandy Bujold, Konrad joined the millions.co platform, which sells athlete merchandise. And when Konrad’s sales number came in on top, it landed her a feature on a New York Times Square billboard. This level of visibility will be critical when looking for sponsors on the way to her Olympic dream.

Coaching has been put on hold for the time being while Konrad travels between B.C. and Ontario for training, but it will resume when time allows. Konrad has directly influenced hundreds of youth in the area. With over a decade of coaching various sports, she notes that the kids inspire her just as much as she inspires them.

The ongoing support that Konrad receives from the community has been incredible.

At times, individual sports can feel lonely, but Konrad knows she is never alone. Her gratitude for the Bulldog community and her hometown is apparent, and she thanks everyone for their support on this incredible journey.

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40 program was launched this year by Dustin Serviss, of Serviss Wealth Management, in partnership with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, to acknowledge outstanding individuals, role models, mentors and community builders over the age of 18 and under 40. Visit salmonarmtop20.ca for more information.

