Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Kailee Amlin

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Kailee Amlin, one of 20 young community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s inaugural Top 20 Under 40 program.

sThe next Top 20 Under 40 honouree is Kailee Amlin, founder of the Shuswap’s very own Women Who Wine society and co-owner of the freshly pressed Shuswap Cider Co.

In 2016, Amlin moved from Calgary to be closer to her partner’s family, and the tight-knit, welcoming community of Salmon Arm had her feeling at home right away.

Kind people were found at every turn, and she was excited to expand both her social and professional networks. As a CFP (certified financial planner), Amlin’s work is built entirely on developing connections and pushed her to meet new people.

Amlin quickly met friends and with their support, she founded the Shuswap Women Who Wine Society, of which she is currently president.

This heartfelt organization provides members with opportunities to volunteer and support local organizations, allows for supportive professional networking, and is a welcoming social group to boot. And by working together, they have now raised over $96,000 for local causes. The group’s quarterly Community Giving events have been a huge success, and the work being done has been recognized throughout the region.

If running a successful charity and being a professional financial planner wasn’t enough, Amlin also decided to expand her efforts this past year in two very significant ways.

First, she became the co-owner of the Shuswap Cider Co. with fellow Women Who Wine partners, and she and her husband celebrated the birth of baby Knox in April.

There is no doubt that Amlin’s days are busy. But with the help of a supportive team and embracing the momentum of new ventures, she is thriving.

Amlin has never been afraid of a challenge, and throughout her life, she has tackled and overcome many personal and professional obstacles, but with each one teaching a valuable lesson – she can do hard things. And she does them all incredibly well.

Her unstoppable attitude, commitment to community, and remarkable relationship-building skills make Amlin a gem of the Shuswap, and deserving of this recognition. Be sure to stop by the Shuswap Cider Company and offer your cheers in person!

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40 program was launched this year by Dustin Serviss, of Serviss Wealth Management, in partnership with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, to acknowledge outstanding individuals, role models, mentors and community builders over the age of 18 and under 40.

The top 20 were selected from individuals nominated by the public. Visit salmonarmtop20.ca.

