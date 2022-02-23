Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Kayla Butts

Kayla Butts was recognized as one of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Observer presents Kayla Butts, one of 20 young community leaders recognized in Salmon Arm’s inaugural Top 20 Under 40 program.

Our next feature in the Top 20 Under 40 program is the incredible Kayla Butts.

Kayla is not only an entrepreneur, but she is also the mother of a child with special needs.

Kayla was born on Vancouver Island and moved to Salmon Arm in her teens when her father relocated to the Shuswap for work.

While living in Blind Bay without a licence proved challenging for a teenager, she quickly learned to love the area and can’t imagine ever leaving this beautiful city. “The community is fantastic,” said Kayla, grateful for the overwhelming support shown for her and her son.

In 2018, Kayla welcomed her son Jaxon to the world but was rushed to BC Children’s Hospital and needed life-saving surgery at just two days old. They spent the next four and a half months in hospital with Jaxon as they worked to diagnose and monitor his multiple ongoing conditions.

Kayla has faced this tremendous adversity with humour and gratitude, two things we could all use a bit more of these days.

While spending time at the Children’s Hospital, Kayla worked on several committees designing posters and a health app. The work gave her a creative outlet amid focusing on the health-care needs of her son.

Her business, Inked Mama Customs, was started in 2020 after her passion for designing and creating went viral on TikTok.

Kayla had created a sticker and posted it online, and overnight she went from three to 36,000 followers.

Opportunity kno-cked, and Kayla answered. Her company now produces a full line of risque stickers, decals and T-shirts, as well as graphic design services. Inked Mama Customs is strictly online sales for now, and Kayla has big plans to expand over the next five years. But for the immediate time being, her priority is caring for her son.

To see more of Kayla’s sassy creations, check out her Etsy shop, Inked Mama Customs!

Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40 program was launched this year by Dustin Serviss, of Serviss Wealth Management, in partnership with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, to acknowledge outstanding individuals, role models, mentors and community builders over the age of 18 and under 40. Visit salmonarmtop20.ca for more information.

