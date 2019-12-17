Hailey Payne and Audrey Harper inspect some of the fine details of the Vail Village miniature display on Sunday, Dec. 15. The display, currently set up in a storefront on Alexander Street serves as a fundraiser for the SPCA with admission by donation. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm’s Vail Village a winter wonderland in miniature
A fundraiser for the SPCA, display open to public until Dec. 23
Hundreds of intricate miniature buildings and figures make up Vail Village, a world in miniature, pulled straight from the pages of a winter storybook full of twinkling lights and snow-filled streets.
Vail Village can be visited in downtown Salmon Arm at 351 Alexander St. The display, which includes numerous lit and animated buildings and other features, is a fundraiser for the SPCA. Admission is by donation.
The village is open to the public from 3 to 7 p.m. daily until Dec. 23.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Vail Village is a sprawling miniature exhibit in a storefront on Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street which serves as a fundraiser for the SPCA with admission by donation. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)