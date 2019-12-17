Salmon Arm’s Vail Village a winter wonderland in miniature

A fundraiser for the SPCA, display open to public until Dec. 23

Hailey Payne and Audrey Harper inspect some of the fine details of the Vail Village miniature display on Sunday, Dec. 15. The display, currently set up in a storefront on Alexander Street serves as a fundraiser for the SPCA with admission by donation. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hundreds of intricate miniature buildings and figures make up Vail Village, a world in miniature, pulled straight from the pages of a winter storybook full of twinkling lights and snow-filled streets.

Vail Village can be visited in downtown Salmon Arm at 351 Alexander St. The display, which includes numerous lit and animated buildings and other features, is a fundraiser for the SPCA. Admission is by donation.

The village is open to the public from 3 to 7 p.m. daily until Dec. 23.

