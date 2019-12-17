Hailey Payne and Audrey Harper inspect some of the fine details of the Vail Village miniature display on Sunday, Dec. 15. The display, currently set up in a storefront on Alexander Street serves as a fundraiser for the SPCA with admission by donation. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Vail Village a winter wonderland in miniature

A fundraiser for the SPCA, display open to public until Dec. 23

Hundreds of intricate miniature buildings and figures make up Vail Village, a world in miniature, pulled straight from the pages of a winter storybook full of twinkling lights and snow-filled streets.

Read More: Scopes on crossbows, wireless trail cameras out in proposed changes to B.C. hunting regs

Read More: VIDEO: Salmon Arm fathers hit the ice for daughters’ figure skating showcase

Vail Village can be visited in downtown Salmon Arm at 351 Alexander St. The display, which includes numerous lit and animated buildings and other features, is a fundraiser for the SPCA. Admission is by donation.

The village is open to the public from 3 to 7 p.m. daily until Dec. 23.

Read More: Salmon Arm family cooking up Christmas community dinner

Read More: VIDEO: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ cast hits the blue carpet at world premiere


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Vail Village is a sprawling miniature exhibit in a storefront on Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street which serves as a fundraiser for the SPCA with admission by donation. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Nine-year-old Penticton boy faces return of lung tumours

Just Posted

Accused in Salmon Arm church shooting waives right to preliminary inquiry

Court proceedings for Matrix Gathergood will move to Supreme Court trial

Salmon Arm’s Vail Village a winter wonderland in miniature

A fundraiser for the SPCA, display open to public until Dec. 23

Scopes on crossbows, wireless trail cameras out in proposed changes to B.C. hunting regs

New regulations include longer waterfowl season in the Okangan, ban on hunting with spears

VIDEO: Salmon Arm fathers hit the ice for daughters’ figure skating showcase

Salmon Arm Skating Club hosts ‘Holi-Daze’ winter show

Traffic delays reported on Highway 1 east of Sicamous, semi trailer in ditch

Eastbound traffic lined up between Malakwa, Three Valley Gap

VIDEO: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ cast hits the blue carpet at world premiere

Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and even Chewbacca turn up for the debut

‘I was afraid he was going to shoot me’: alleged victim in Sagmoen case says

Trial of Curtis Sagmoen continued Tuesday at the Vernon Law Courts

In photos: Salmon Arm seniors receive gift of music

Students of all ages taught by Carmen Stoney delight residents, family members

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

Some kids won’t be on board North Okanagan school buses in new year

School District trying to free up spaces for those waitlisted

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Most Read