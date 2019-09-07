Members of three non-profit community organizations presented their cases for funding at the second Women Who Wine Community Giving Event held Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. From left, Carlene Duczek of NOSBIS, Colleen Making of the SAFE Society, Tim Alstad and Dawn Alstad of the Salmon Arm Rescue Society, and SAFE Society reps Lauren Barber and Paige Hilland. (Kristal Burgess photo)

Salmon Arm’s Women Who Wine ready to keep on giving

Community Giving Event set for Sept. 20, attendees to vote for three organizations

The Shuswap Women Who Wine invite the public to join them for a night of community giving, games, a BBQ dinner and, of course, wine.

This Community Giving Event will be held on Friday, Sept. 20 at Harpur Farm and Pumpkin Patch in South Canoe from 6 to 10 p.m.

It’s open to the public and those who attend will hear presentations from The Shuswap Family Centre, Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue and the South Canoe Outdoor School about local projects they are looking to fund.

Following the presentations each attendee who has donated $100 will vote by secret ballot for the organization they would like to see win the donation pool. Donations are optional for non-members but are encouraged. Tax receipts will be available from charitable nominees; business receipts will be available from non-profit nominees.

This is an adult-only event. There will be games and activities, a photobooth and each person attending will be entered to win a great door prize.

It’s expected to be a delightful evening out while giving back to some great causes.

People interested in attending are asked to contact info@womenwhowine.ca or buy tickets on their website at www.womenwhowine.ca. RSVP by Sept. 18.

Read more: Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

Read more: Women Who Wine to hold fundraiser

Read more: Three of region’s non-profits to share more than $11,000

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Women Who Wine donate $6,000 to three local groups at their quarterly Community Giving Event on June 14. Receiving $4,720 was the Sullivan Wellness Centre, while the Shuswap SPCA and the Shuswap Hospice Society each received $590. The people in the photo, from left, with the cheque for the Wellness Centre are: Dr. Liz Willms, Chris Johnson, Colleen Making, Monica Kriese and Lelaine Pukas. (Selina Metcalfe photo, Ihana Images)

Previous story
In photos: Salmon Arm fall fair Friday and Saturday

Just Posted

In photos: Salmon Arm fall fair Friday and Saturday

Photos taken from the Salmon Arm fall fair parade and fairgrounds. Read… Continue reading

Word on the street: What is your favourite part of the Salmon Arm fall fair?

With Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair happening this weekend, the Observer asked… Continue reading

Shuswap resident earns red seal welding certification at 19

She started her first welding course at 16

Residential development planned for Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Street

Two four-plexes and a duplex proposed for property next to Anglican Church

Salmon Arm break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

The studio has been holding workshops across the Shuswap for four years

VIDEO: Andreescu beats Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become first Canadian U.S. Open singles champ

19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is a Grand Slam winner

Letter: Appreciating Centennial Field questions from reader

Alternative approval process underway for CSRD purchase of field for park

Salmon Arm’s Women Who Wine ready to keep on giving

Community Giving Event set for Sept. 20, attendees to vote for three organizations

Like to read? Help kids? The Literacy Alliance needs volunteers

Assistance required reading with students as well as computer, cell phone literacy for seniors

Powerful storm Dorian slams into Maritimes

‘Very dangerous’ weather event causing widespread power outages, damage

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Ride for Rwanda races ahead into 10th year in the Okanagan

The 10th annual Lake2Lake Ride for Rwanda kicks off in Vernon Sept. 14

Okanagan Valley cracks top-10 list of scenic fall destinations

The Valley ranked 6th in USA TODAY’s list and was the only Canadian region recognized

Wildfire near Peachland grows to 10 hectares

The fire was first reported on Thursday in the Mount Kathleen area

Most Read