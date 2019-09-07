Salmon Arm’s Women Who Wine ready to keep on giving

Community Giving Event set for Sept. 20, attendees to vote for three organizations

Members of three non-profit community organizations presented their cases for funding at the second Women Who Wine Community Giving Event held Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. From left, Carlene Duczek of NOSBIS, Colleen Making of the SAFE Society, Tim Alstad and Dawn Alstad of the Salmon Arm Rescue Society, and SAFE Society reps Lauren Barber and Paige Hilland. (Kristal Burgess photo)

The Shuswap Women Who Wine invite the public to join them for a night of community giving, games, a BBQ dinner and, of course, wine.

This Community Giving Event will be held on Friday, Sept. 20 at Harpur Farm and Pumpkin Patch in South Canoe from 6 to 10 p.m.

It’s open to the public and those who attend will hear presentations from The Shuswap Family Centre, Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue and the South Canoe Outdoor School about local projects they are looking to fund.

Following the presentations each attendee who has donated $100 will vote by secret ballot for the organization they would like to see win the donation pool. Donations are optional for non-members but are encouraged. Tax receipts will be available from charitable nominees; business receipts will be available from non-profit nominees.

This is an adult-only event. There will be games and activities, a photobooth and each person attending will be entered to win a great door prize.

It’s expected to be a delightful evening out while giving back to some great causes.

People interested in attending are asked to contact info@womenwhowine.ca or buy tickets on their website at www.womenwhowine.ca. RSVP by Sept. 18.

Read more: Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

Read more: Women Who Wine to hold fundraiser

Read more: Three of region’s non-profits to share more than $11,000

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter