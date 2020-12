Bastion Place staff say enough gifts were left for all residents to receive one

Christmas arrived early for residents of a Salmon Arm senior care facility.

On Monday morning, Dec. 14, staff arrived at work to find three bags full of gifts had been dropped off over the weekend.

Within the sacks left by their secret Santa, Bastion staff found gifts for every resident.

“This thoughtfulness and kindness is truly overwhelming, during these challenging times, said Latosky, co-ordinator of volunteer services at Bastion. “Thank you!”

