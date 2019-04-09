SASCU powers Innovation Centre

The new name for Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre, now the Innovation Centre Powered by SASCU, was revealed Tuesday, April 9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre has received a $125,000 power-up courtesy of the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union.

The contribution is part of a 10-year sponsorship agreement that comes with a name change to the colourful downtown building, now the Innovation Centre Powered by SASCU.

“We are pleased to be a part of this great initiative in this way,” comments SASCU board chair Barry Johnson in a related news release. “What SAEDS (Salmon Arm Economic Development Society) are doing and will do with the Innovation Centre Powered by SASCU strongly aligns with our strategy to contribute to the economic health of the Shuswap, in particular to that of our region’s youth.”

Innovation Centre Powered by SASCU chair Chad Shipmaker noted how the building was once home to the credit union.

“This is a legacy to SASCU…,” said Shipmaker. “This is a massive contribution that is greatly appreciated by all the stakeholders that helped make this a reality.”

Read more: In Plain View: Innovation Centre a beacon of technology and community

Read more: Makerspace a place to learn, teach, work and play

Read more: Innovation centre sparks excitement

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter