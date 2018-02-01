Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be offering free wedding ceremonies and vow renewals this Valentine’s Day. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort/Keri Knapp Photography)

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

There may be no valley low enough, or a river wide enough, but Mount Mackenzie is high enough to spend a few hours with your valentine.

For the sixth year in a row, Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be offering free Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies and vow renewals.

“It’s a tradition that’s really catching on with local couples,” said Ben Taylor, event coordinator for Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Last year, six couples tied the knot and seven renewed their vows overlooking the Monashee Mountains at the top of Revelation Gondola.

John Hill and Julie Hamel, long-time ski instructors, were among the couples who chose to tie the knot at the resort last year.

“This type of wedding was perfect for us. The setting is stunning, and the planning was simple,” said Julie. “While other girls dream of traditional weddings, a special day on the mountains is what made me truly smile.”

If couples are interested, they are required to buy a marriage certificate from the Court House before-hand. The ceremonies are conducted by a marriage commissioner and couples are treated to champagne and cupcakes, compliments of the resort after signing the registry.

Ceremonies will run from 12 to 2 p.m. on a first-come, “first wed” basis.

Local photography Keri Knapp will be on-hand to document the event and will have prints for sale.

Check out the gallery of images from last year here.

Previous story
Program offers help and hope

Just Posted

Shuswap organizations want improvements to water protection

B.C. Government conducting agriculture waste review

Two injured in head-on collision near Chase

Traffic was backed up near Chase, Thursday morning, following a head-on crash

Knife-wielding man robs pharmacy in Chase

Police report they are investigating three robberies in past 10 days by different suspects

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

Genderless ID won’t fly

New Zealand woman not allowed to fly with genderless ID

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Horse killed in car crash near Keremeos

A car hit a horse on Highway 3A Wednesday night

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

Working class blues, jazz, swings through Vernon

No Nap Records presents Blue Moon Marquee Feb. 12 at Elks Lodge No. 45

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

A Kelowna man is challenging businesses to pick a day this month to have staff team up and donate blood

Suspicious man conceals firearm outside Kamloops library

Officers found a loaded firearm on a man they arrested in downtown Kamloops

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

Most Read