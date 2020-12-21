School concerts in Shuswap look different in 2020 but fans can still watch

Mrs. Blair’s class at Ranchero Elementary performs Jolly Old Saint Nicholas at the Dec. 17, 2020 Winter Concert. (School District 83 image)

In a year when school concerts looked a lot different than in other years, videos helped unite students with their adoring fans.

School District 83 compiled some of the videos from a few schools on its website and Facebook page.

If you’d like to view the whole selection posted, which includes several videos from Ranchero Elementary, as well as South Broadview, Parkview and Shuswap Middle School, go the School District 83, ‘Sharing some cheer.’

Here are some selections, the first from South Broadview.

Then there is WinterBand from Shuswap Middle School.

For more, you can also go to the School District 83’s Facebook page.

School is scheduled to resume on Jan. 4, 2021.

#Salmon ArmChristmasConcerts