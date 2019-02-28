School expansion will contribute to survival of Secwepemc language, tradition

Chief Atahm School to hold groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, March 4 to mark an expansion of the school which will accommodate high-school grades. (Observer file photo)

Years of planning will culminate in a ground-breaking ceremony at the Adams Lake Indian Band’s Chief Atahm School on Monday, March 4.

The project is a new building that will allow the school to expand to high-school grades.

“The school expansion will contribute to the survival of the Secwepemc language, traditional values and Secwepemc culture,” states a press release from the band. “The school is a parent-operated school where staff, parents and elders work collectively to offer culturally rich programs with an emphasis on traditional teachings, teaching resources, land and history and community language classes.”

The school currently offers immersion programs that include six-month-old infants and students up to Grade 10.

“It is clear the diverse language and cultural programs offered by Chief Atahm School is a big contribution to the revival of the Secwepemc language,” states the release.

The band had joined with the federal government to make the development a reality and has supplemented the funding received from Indigenous Services Canada.

The expansion is expected to be complete by August of this year and the building will be ready to open its doors for the start of the 2019/2020 school year.

The public is welcome to attend the ground-breaking ceremony which will take place at 11 a.m. on March 4 at 6349 Chief Jules Dr. in Chase.

