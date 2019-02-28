Chief Atahm School to hold groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, March 4 to mark an expansion of the school which will accommodate high-school grades. (Observer file photo)

School expansion will contribute to survival of Secwepemc language, tradition

Adams Lake band to expand Chief Atahm language school, ground breaking March 4

Years of planning will culminate in a ground-breaking ceremony at the Adams Lake Indian Band’s Chief Atahm School on Monday, March 4.

The project is a new building that will allow the school to expand to high-school grades.

“The school expansion will contribute to the survival of the Secwepemc language, traditional values and Secwepemc culture,” states a press release from the band. “The school is a parent-operated school where staff, parents and elders work collectively to offer culturally rich programs with an emphasis on traditional teachings, teaching resources, land and history and community language classes.”

Read more: Chief Atahm School in Shuswap launches Secwepemc language game series

The school currently offers immersion programs that include six-month-old infants and students up to Grade 10.

“It is clear the diverse language and cultural programs offered by Chief Atahm School is a big contribution to the revival of the Secwepemc language,” states the release.

The band had joined with the federal government to make the development a reality and has supplemented the funding received from Indigenous Services Canada.

Read more: 2016 – Funding for Chief Atahm School

The expansion is expected to be complete by August of this year and the building will be ready to open its doors for the start of the 2019/2020 school year.

The public is welcome to attend the ground-breaking ceremony which will take place at 11 a.m. on March 4 at 6349 Chief Jules Dr. in Chase.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coyotes, cougars spotted around Okanagan city

Just Posted

School expansion will contribute to survival of Secwepemc language, tradition

Adams Lake band to expand Chief Atahm language school, ground breaking March 4

Long-term fix wanted for dangerous Highway 1 intersection

Balmoral Store owner concerned province will choose option unsatisfactory for residents

Couple shocked by eviction notice for rural illegal suite

CSRD says zoning doesn’t permit residence to be used as rental duplex

SUV and Semi collide on Highway 97 near Vernon

Emergency crews are currently responding to the scene

Okanagan-Shuswap: Snowfall warning in effect

Environment Canada is forecasting cold and snow ahead

Coyotes, cougars spotted around Okanagan city

Conservation officer: “We ask that people take it upon themselves to secure their pets and their livestock so that we can minimize the conflict with these animals.”

Ambulance took one hour to reach rural accident scene

Okanagan man airlifted after being hit while on tractor

Revelstoke Mountain Resort featured on The Price is Right

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was featured as a prize on the Price is… Continue reading

Okanagan talk blowing down myths of vaping

Talk targets teens who use e-cigarettes and cannabis

Homeless Okanagan man looks for a way off the streets

“Why surround yourself in something you want to get away from?

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011

Most Read