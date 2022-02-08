Scottish cake helps Vernon woman reach 104 birthdays

Lil Smith, who turned 104 on Feb. 6, says oatcakes and scones are keys to her longevity

Vernon’s Lil Smith (seated) was treated to music by the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band to help celebrate her 104th birthday Feb. 6. Five of Smith’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren played with the band. (Contributed)

It was once considered the bread of Scotland.

Oatcakes – a staple in every Scottish store, according to healthylittlefoodies.com – are a type of flatbread similar to a cracker or biscuit, or sometimes come in pancake form. They’re made with healthy ingredients and are great for breakfast, lunch or as a snack.

And for Vernon’s Lil Smith, the delicacy is part of the key to a long, happy life.

Smith, who lives at Heritage Square, turned 104 on Feb. 6, and was able to celebrate outside on a gorgeous sunny Sunday with family.

“It’s simply lots of oatcakes and scones,” said Smith when asked about the secret to her longevity.

Smith was born in Vancouver in 1918 after her parents had moved to Canada from Scotland. She lived her life in South Burnaby and was married to Walter Smith for 70 years. They had two children, Elaine and Jim.

Smith has five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. One granddaughter and four great-grandchildren performed for Smith on her birthday with the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band.

During the Second World War, she worked for Gault Brothers making uniforms for the soldier.

“Lil has certainly seen her share of challenges but has amazingly survived with her sense of humour intact,” said Elaine. “She is loved by all and her family is so thankful for the care she receives at Heritage Square and that they could mark this momentous occasion with her.”

