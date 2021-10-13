Search for best burger in Vernon begins

Ten Vernon restaurants are competing in the first North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Golden Burger ch allenge, to see which has the city’s best hamburger. You can help pick the winner and support NOCLS at the same time. (NOCLS photo)

Ten hamburgers. Ten restaurants. Twelve days.

That’s the onus behind the first North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Golden Burger Challenge, on now until Oct. 24.

“Ten great local restaurants are competing for the Best Burger Golden Trophy,” said NOCLS’ Celenka K.

Restaurants taking part include:

• Mr. Mikes;

• Diner On Six;

• Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill;

• Marten Brewing Company Bar and Grill;

• Alexander’s Pub;

• The Longhorn Pub;

• The Kal;

• Bourbon Street Bar and Grill;

• EATology;

• Browns Social House

The event is a fundraiser for NOCLS and you get to vote.

Simply go to the participating restaurant, or order takeout, but order the NOCLS Challenge Burger. Devour the burger, then scan the QR code and follow the steps to rate the burger.

A total of $5 from every challenge burger sold goes to NOCLS.

“Although this is a fundraiser for NOCLS, we are striving to involve the community in this fun event to support our local sponsors, and drive local and tourist traffic back to our amazing local establishment after a few very tough years,” said Celenka. “Come on out (or order in) and participate. Watch the videos on Facebook (NOCLS, Do The Okanagan, Vernonmatters) and even make one of your own and post it.”

You can also check out judges’ pictures on social media. Among the celebrity judges are the Morning Star’s own version of Wimpy (from Popeye comics), reporter Roger Knox, Beach FM morning show co-host Brian Martin, Do The Okanagan’s Saffron Quist and Stacey Rosch, Hello Okanagan reporters Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.

For the past 35 years, NOCLS has been instrumental in the community, working with people with disabilities.

“We focus on facilitating services for families and individuals who wish to live and work in the community independently,” said Celenka. “We implement and support individuals so they can pursue activities and interests and provide opportunities for them to make contributions to their community.”

The Golden Burger challenge is sponsored by Vernon FreshCo, Davidson Lawyers, Beach Radio, Sproing Creative and DTO.

