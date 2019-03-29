Second half of the Penticton Kiwanis Festival starts April 5

The 93rd year of the festival will see 1,540 performances

The second half of the 93rd Annual Penticton Kiwanis Music, Dance, and Speech Arts Festival begins this April.

All of the sessions of the festival are open to the public, with admission by donation.

The entire program for the festival is available online at www.pkmf.org.

The second half kicks off with musical theatre on April 5 and 6 at Penticton United Church Sanctuary. Strings and instrumentals take place on April 9 and 10, followed by speech arts on April 11 to 13, both at the Penticton Alliance Church. From April 14 to 22, classical, modern, and stage dance will be happening at the Cleland Theatre.

In addition to the performances, there will be workshops held during the second half of the festival as well.

The vocal workshop will be run on April 6 at the Penticton United Church, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with sign-up $10 in the lobby ahead of the workshop.

On April 13 there will be a speech arts workshop, where those interested can bring a work in progress and share it. The workshop runs on April 13 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

By the end of this year’s festival, adjudicators will have seen 1,540 performing arts entries from Penticton and area, Summerland, Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos, and Cawston.

The most promising young performers will be chosen by the Adjudicators to continue on to the Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival which is being hosted in Chilliwack in May.

The finest selections from music, dance and speech arts will be chosen to perform in the PKMF Highlights Gala Concert. This concert and awards presentation will be held Saturday, April 27 at the Cleland Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at festival venues, Wentworth Music, Leir House and at the door, $10 individually or a family of four pack for $30.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aquavan hits the Okanagan

Just Posted

Microwbrewery and glamping considered for O’Keefe

North Okanagan attraction looking at ways to remain sustainable

Former Chase Heat, Silverbacks player wins national varsity championship

Reece Forman claims ACHA trophy in final season with Minot State Beavers

Aquavan hits the Okanagan

Between March 27 and April 17, Aquavan will be visiting schools and attending various community events throughout the region.

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Rider Express bus to increase Trans-Canada Highway trips to three days a week

Owner says changes to the route from Vancouver to Calgary will go into effect on April 1.

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Adults encouraged to explore artistic creativity and self-expression

First United Church in Salmon Arm hosts special public art events

Teen shares struggle with rare disease and the help he got from BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery helps raise money for programs and medical research

Wilson-Raybould: I recorded phone call out of fear it would be ‘inappropriate’

The 17-minute long audio recording documents a call Wilson-Raybould placed to Wernick on Dec. 19

Second half of the Penticton Kiwanis Festival starts April 5

The 93rd year of the festival will see 1,540 performances

West Kelowna highway crash ends with car in field

No injuries reported by emergency crews

Hikers warned to be vigilant as tick season starts in B.C.

Covering exposed skin, checking for bites recommended after outdoor activity

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Most Read