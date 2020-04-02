Seeing double: 2 great blue herons caught by Vernon shutterbug

Image perfect reminder spring has sprung in the Okanagan

Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt caught two giant blue herons hanging out on Cool Pond in the BX on camera in March 2020. (Carla Hunt Photography)

Local photographer Carla Hunt snapped an incredible picture of two great blue herons at Cools Pond in Vernon.

She said there were four birds relaxing for a few days at the pond at the intersection of L&A Road and Rimer Road before going on to their rookery on March 24, 2020.

“I posted this to my social media sites and website and Facebook blew up,” the Vernon-based wildlife and landscape photographer said about the positive feedback she received for the shot.

She said this image is a great reminder that amid all the “horrific news going around these days,” spring is here.

Hunt’s goal, her website reads, is to bring the beauty of the Okanagan to the people.

“As the population continually increases in the Okanagan region, we need to be aware of our natural surroundings to ensure we protect critical habitat for the wildlife that call this home,” her website reads.

Thank you, Carla, for sharing your incredible photos with the Morning Star and our readers.

To see more of Carla Hunt’s photography, visit carlahuntphotography.com.

