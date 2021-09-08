Self-harvest hazelnuts at West Kelowna’s Gellatly Nut Farm

Due to the ongoing pandemic, people will need to harvest the hazelnuts themselves

Hazelnuts are ready for harvest at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. (Regional District of Central Okanagan)

The Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park is inviting you to come and pick the first hazelnuts of the season as they fall to the ground.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Gellatly Nut Farm Society’s store won’t be open, which means if you’d like to purchase nuts, you’ll have to harvest them yourself. Any changes in October and November will be based on public health guidelines at the time.

Proceeds are then used by the society for upkeep and improvements in the popular four-hectare waterfront regional park and the nut orchard just off Whitworth Road.

When self-harvesting, the society is asking people to do the following:

• Wash or sanitize your hands before and after nut harvesting

• Wear a mask and keep at least two metres between yourself and others in the orchard or park

• Bring your own harvesting bags

• Pick nuts from the ground only and do not climb the trees.

• Payments must be made either by e-transfer (nutfarm@shaw.ca) or by cash, which you can deposit at the payment box near the Whitworth Road entrance

A pound of nuts is $5 and four pounds, or a large bucket, is $20. If you leave the farm without paying for your harvest, you could face a $500 fine.

For more information on the park or nut harvest, visit the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s website.

