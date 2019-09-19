Adam Meikle starts painting #SABigideas on the butterfly selfie station on a wall of the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Selfie station provides colourful backdrop to photogenic Salmon Arm building

Innovation Centre photo attraction is expected to be complete by the end of September

The Salmon Arm Innovation Centre is adding even more flair to its brightly coloured exterior with the addition of a selfie wall.

Designed to be shared on social media, selfie walls are generally created to promote businesses. They are often big, bright and bold – highly appealing backgrounds for a Facebook or Instagram post. The centre’s photogenicity was recognized even before the idea of the selfie wall was conceived.

“We just noticed that a lot of locals and tourists were always taking pictures of the building because it’s such a natural bright place,” said Morgan Matheson, marketing co-ordinator for the Innovation Centre.

The selfie wall takes the shape of a set of monarch butterfly wings which are are about three-and-a-half feet off the ground. This design allows for a person to stand between them to give the impression that the wings are sprouting from their backs.

The wings have been painted on the wall by local artist Adam Meikle who has been working on the project since July.

Weather permitting, Meikle expects the project to be completed very soon.

Adam Meikle works on the butterfly selfie station on a wall of the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

