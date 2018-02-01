Seminar focuses on solar energy

Solar panels can be roof mounted, or free standing like these. Photo contributed

The Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College will be hosting a Solar Seminar on Saturday, Feb 17.

The seminar will cost $40 and features a 10 a.m. session on ‘Understanding Solar Energy’, when major aspects of solar energy will be discussed.

Presenter John Barling authored BC Hydro’s Sources Solar Energy, the bestselling Solar Fun Book and was head of science at the International School of Monaco.

The initial session will be followed by two more sessions, where about 30 DIY projects will be considered, all with an emphasis on low technology using recycled materials.

The tickets to this event will be available at the door.