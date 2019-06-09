Sir Thomas Shaughnessy

Shaughnessy created the Summerland Development Company

Initiatives made Summerland the most prosperous community in the Okanagan by 1909

Sir Thomas Shaughnessy (1853-1923) founded Summerland in August 1902.

In 1903 he created the Summerland Development Company. Voting on company business was based on the number of shares owned in this company and Shaughnessy has almost all of the shares.

His company developed Summerland’s water, electrical and road systems.

Through Shaughnessy’s management skills, Summerland was the Okanagan’s most prosperous community by 1909.

Satisfied with these improvements, he sold the utilities to the District of Summerland in 1910.

Because of Shaughnessy’s contributions to Canada’s war efforts, he was given the title; Lord Shaughnessy in 1916. The title of ‘Lord’ is inherited by only four families. So, there still is a Lord Shaughnessy: Charles Shaughnessy, a famous Hollywood actor. (Days of Our Lives, The Nanny)

