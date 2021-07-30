Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm to be open for walkers July 31 to escape smoke

If you like to walk or run but don’t like to breathe the wildfire smoke, here’s an option.
The Shaw Centre will be open Saturday, July 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., so that people can walk a circuit above the Spectator Arena.
Although the centre has already been open weekdays to provide relief from smoke for people who like to walk, the city will be opening it the Saturday of the long weekend as well.
The centre will continue to be open weekdays, although it will be closed on the holiday Monday, Aug. 2. On Tuesday it will reopen from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The pool in the SASCU Recreation Centre will be closed this long weekend, as it usually is on non-smoky summer long weekends when people are out swimming in the lake.
martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.