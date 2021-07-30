The Shaw Centre will be open for walkers above the Spectator arena on Saturday, July 31 to provide relief from the wildfire smoke. (File photo)

Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm to be open for walkers July 31 to escape smoke

Centre is also open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but not Monday, Aug. 2

If you like to walk or run but don’t like to breathe the wildfire smoke, here’s an option.

The Shaw Centre will be open Saturday, July 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., so that people can walk a circuit above the Spectator Arena.

Although the centre has already been open weekdays to provide relief from smoke for people who like to walk, the city will be opening it the Saturday of the long weekend as well.

The centre will continue to be open weekdays, although it will be closed on the holiday Monday, Aug. 2. On Tuesday it will reopen from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The pool in the SASCU Recreation Centre will be closed this long weekend, as it usually is on non-smoky summer long weekends when people are out swimming in the lake.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
