She Shoe Swaps in Salmon Arm to once again generate fun and support

Donna Holmes looks over boots for sale at the 2017 She Shoe Swaps event. Donations are still being collected for the 2021 event on Sept. 18. (File photo)

The She Shoe Swaps event returns to the Shuswap on Sept. 18.

All proceeds go to the SAFE Society Women’s Shelter and to Rosemarie’s Fund at the Shuswap Community Foundation.

Donations of new or gently used shoes, boots and bags can be dropped off in Salmon Arm at: RBC on Alexander Street, InView Optical at the Mall at Piccadilly Mall or at Brooke Downs Vennard law office, 481 Harbourfront Dr. NE.

In Sorrento, donations can go to SASCU on the Trans-Canada Highway and, in Sicamous, at SASCU on Main Street.

“The SAFE Society has been honoured as the shared recipient of the She Shoe Swap for many years,” said Jane Shirley, executive director of the SAFE Society. “This signature event is more than just a way to raise funds to help support programs that end violence in the Shuswap. It is an event where people create community connections that are long lasting. Volunteers, SAFE staff, board and participants can all come together in a meaningful way.”

Shirley said lots of good feelings are generated for those who donate to community members in such a positive way. And the fun of shopping for shoes, purses and prizes makes it a win-win for everyone.

She said the SAFE Society hopes the special event will continue for years to come as it is a critical way to help support the society’s programs.

“‘Shoes’ off to everyone who has donated, volunteered or shopped at this fantastic event – thank you,” she said.

Donors can win gift certificates and prizes from local businesses.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at 481 Harbourfront Dr. NE beside the wharf parking lot. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

