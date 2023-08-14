Shining in the sun: Nearly 250 vehicles dazzle at Salmon Arm car show

Two car-loving ladies check out the interior of a purple classic car at the R.J. Haney Museum’s car show Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer) Don Clark’s 1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, built in Osnabrueck, Germany, and delivered to San Francisco to its original owner, shines at the R.J. Haney car show Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer) A passerby checks out the engine on a hot rod entered in the ‘Modified hot rod and custom, up to 1969’ category at the R.J. Haney car show Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer) The inner workings of a Dodge Power Wagon are pointed out during the R.J. Haney car show Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer) R,J, Haney Museum’s main street filled with cars Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer) A 1941 Chevrolet sparkles at R.J. Haney’s car show Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)

Car lovers checked out all makes and models of vintage and modern vehicles at R.J. Haney on Sunday.

On Aug. 13, R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum held its annual car show, touted as one of the largest in the Shuswap, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers said nearly 250 cars were parked on the property and late entries were still arriving until about 12 p.m.

People’s choice award votes were collected until the end of the event, and staff said it will take a few days to tally the votes and decide on the winners of several categories.

Read more: Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmCar ShowshistoryMuseumShuswap