Mirella Ramsay, founder of the Mirella Project. (Kayleigh Seibel photo)

Shop for bargains in the Shuswap while you help save the planet

Mirella Project’s second Shop and Swap set for Saturday

The Mirella Project’s second Shop and Swap is coming up this weekend.

Following the first one, organizers explained the goal is to focus on the issue of textile waste, given that it is the third-largest contributor to climate change.

“The hope was to show people that buying second-hand does not only help save the planet but can also be really fun!” states the project’s website.

They also wanted to have local businesses selling products related to their overall goal. On Alex, a local gift shop, sold goods such as metal straws, reusable bags and biodegradable utensils. Another was the Lighthouse Collective, a company that redesigns old clothing into new trendy pieces.

The second Shop and Swap is this Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salmon Arm First United’s Greenspace Building, 450 Okanagan Ave.

The idea is to add new finds to your closet, learn more about the Mirella Project, as well as support local vendors.

Read more: Salmon Arm teen takes enthusiastic action on climate change

Read more: Nine-year-old launches recycling business in northwest B.C.

Read more: Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

The Mirella Project was born in December of 2018 when an eager first-year university student, Mirella Ramsay, discovered the discouraging truth about climate change. She took it upon herself to aid in a movement that would create an impactful change throughout the community, as well as surrounding communities.

The Mirella Project is a non-profit organization built up of youth volunteers. Their goal is to educate citizens on issues of climate change by teaching them how they can help in the solution.

The project is made up of seven groups designed to achieve a certain goal over a two-year span. The groups are focused on: education, habitat, local food, plastics, renewable energy, the industry plan, and proper waste management.

The groups are creating plans to reflect the needs of the community. The plans will be detail oriented and goal focused to ensure that progress will frequently be made. They also plan to team up with existing environmental groups.

​States their website: “We want to inspire people to work together to overcome all of the overwhelming issues of climate change. The smallest things make the biggest difference; and we believe that a whole lot of little change, built up over a certain amount of time, will make the biggest difference.”

