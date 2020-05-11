Show and shine of gratitude rolls hits the road for Salmon Arm caregivers

Salmon Arm Vintage Car Club members spend Mother’s Day expressing gratitude and thanks

Caregivers, hospital workers, seniors and others were treated to a rolling show and shine of gratitude on Mother’s Day, courtesy of the Salmon Arm Vintage Car Club.

Club members driving a mix of vintage and modern classics made their way through town Sunday, May 10, going by seven care homes/facilities, as well as Shuswap Lake General Hospital for a Classic Car Caregivers Parade.

First stop on the parade route was Andover Terrace, where senior residents and care givers watched the procession of steel, chrome and rubber, waving at the drivers and passengers who waved in return, many carrying signs offering thanks and encouragement. While Andover residents enjoyed viewing the vintage vehicles, club president Ken Smith said parade wasn’t about cars but people.

Read more: 40-vehicle gratitude parade offers thanks and support to Salmon Arm’s essential workers

Read more: Physical distancing upending Mother’s Day traditions for many

“It is not about us nor our cars, but about our sincere love and appreciation for all those caregivers in our community who not only work tirelessly, but even in some instances put their lives on the line for us, day after day, 0ften without thanks or any public recognition,” said Smith.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vintage car rally

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Summerland mountain part of a group of volcanos

Just Posted

Show and shine of gratitude rolls hits the road for Salmon Arm caregivers

Salmon Arm Vintage Car Club members spend Mother’s Day expressing gratitude and thanks

BC RCMP celebrate National Police Week with interactive opportunity

Scenario on its Facebook page allows participant to be investigator

New talent in region excites Okanagan Film Commission

Commissioner Jon Summerland says talent will ‘enrich production business’

COVID-19: Vernon’s Okanagan Military Tattoo cancelled

Vernon’s largest indoor event falls victim to pandemic

WATCH: Lumby valleys captured in YouTube video

Village dairy farmer Pete Hanson shot 20-minute video of flight with neighbour Jack Rennie

VIDEO: B.C. church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

Social distancing guidelines were followed

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Army & Navy department stores to shut its doors forever due to COVID-19 challenges

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

BC Hydro seeing 10% dip in electricity demand, concerned about reservoir spillover

B.C. could see a decrease in electricity use double that of the 2008 recession by April 2021

Violence against Indigenous women during COVID-19 sparks calls for MMIWG plan

One in five Indigenous woman told survey takers they’d experience violence in past three months

Physical distancing upending Mother’s Day traditions for many

Canada’s coronavirus case count climbed past 67,000 on Saturday

Passenger flying into Kelowna tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger was flying on WestJet flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna on May 5

Vancouver’s long-term care homes test for variety of symptoms for COVID-19

Outbreaks have been declared in 34 facilities in B.C. since the start of the pandemic

Most Read