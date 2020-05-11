Show and shine of gratitude rolls hits the road for Salmon Arm caregivers

Caregivers, hospital workers, seniors and others were treated to a rolling show and shine of gratitude on Mother’s Day, courtesy of the Salmon Arm Vintage Car Club.

Club members driving a mix of vintage and modern classics made their way through town Sunday, May 10, going by seven care homes/facilities, as well as Shuswap Lake General Hospital for a Classic Car Caregivers Parade.

First stop on the parade route was Andover Terrace, where senior residents and care givers watched the procession of steel, chrome and rubber, waving at the drivers and passengers who waved in return, many carrying signs offering thanks and encouragement. While Andover residents enjoyed viewing the vintage vehicles, club president Ken Smith said parade wasn’t about cars but people.

Read more: 40-vehicle gratitude parade offers thanks and support to Salmon Arm’s essential workers

Read more: Physical distancing upending Mother’s Day traditions for many

“It is not about us nor our cars, but about our sincere love and appreciation for all those caregivers in our community who not only work tirelessly, but even in some instances put their lives on the line for us, day after day, 0ften without thanks or any public recognition,” said Smith.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vintage car rally