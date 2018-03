A challenge has been issued to businesses and residents to create messages of encouragement for Paralympic skier Natalie Wilkie.

Salmon Arm resident Jennifer Henrie, who has been organizing messages of support for the 16-year-old skier, is asking businesses to post messages of support

“Know a biz owner in the #Shuswap? Post “Go Natalie Go” to your signs, March 9-18!” Henrie says in a Facebook post.

Some businesses like ProActive Fitness have already taken up the challenge.