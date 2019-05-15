Shuswaggi raised as culprit in unusual Shuswap Lake sighting

“Whatever it was, it was big,” remarks Scotch Creek of phenomenon captured on video

A Shuswap woman had no idea a morning stroll along the beach would result in what could be the latest Shuswaggi sighting.

Dawn Dumont spotted the phenomenon twice on May 14, once while she was driving her son to an appointment in Salmon Arm and again at a public beach in Scotch Creek.

“I was kind of hoping to see it again and to my surprise I think that I did. Whatever it was, it was big. It looked like there were some kind of black humps. I had seen it twirling around a bit and then it went under,” Dupont said.

Read more: Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Read more: Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Around 10:30 a.m., Dumont took a walk along the public beach near Captain’s Village Marina in the North Shuswap and noticed a disturbance in the water.

“I just got comfortable and all of a sudden I heard some splashing around off in the distance there,” said Dumont. “I was looking and I was like, ‘what is that?’ and so I thought I’m going to get this on video because whatever that is, it’s huge.”

She showed the video to her husband and the footage spread farther.

“He was showing a bunch of his friends and co-workers who said there are big sturgeon in the lake, but that has way too many humps in the waves and they weren’t too sure what to think.”

Read more: Column: Burbot lurk at the bottom of Shuswap Lake

Read more: Contaminants seeping into Shuswap Lake remains a concern

When Dumont posted the videos to Facebook, the infamous Shuswaggi lake monster came up as the likely culprit lurking beneath the waves.

“People are messaging me and have phoned me about it; they’re thinking like, maybe it is that mythical creature, some people have said it’s Nessie,” she said.

Dumont said she is going back to the beach again soon to see if she can spot the strange disturbance in the waves once more.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter