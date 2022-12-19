Shuswap 4-H club members celebrate achievements in 2022

The Shuswap 4-H Club recently had its awards day, an opportunity to celebrate club members’ accomplishments in 2022. (Contributed)

By Scarlett Hutchison

Special to the Observer

Shuswap 4-H Club members and their families recently got together celebrate.

We had a lovely potluck dinner with many main dishes (especially potatoes!) and desserts. The evening started with the 4-H pledge, and families got to make a craft – a beautiful doorstep greenery display they got to take home. Then the club had an amazing candle lighting ceremony honoring all the light that starting with just one match can make.

The evening then moved into our annual club awards presentation. The trophy winners of this year’s 4-H record books are: Issac Simmons, 1st place, Cloverbud record book; 2nd place, Greta Hutchison. Matthew Simmons, 1st place, Junior record book; 2nd place, Scarlett Hutchison. Chelsey Simmons, 1st place, senior record book; 2nd place, David Simmons.

Members received badges, fall-fair earnings, certificates and gifts from the project leaders. The Shuswap 4-H Club also presented a pitchfork to the family that hosted our club’s achievement day last August.

Registration for the upcoming 2023 year is underway. If you are wanting more information or would like to join the Shuswap 4-H Club, please email us at shuswap4hclub@gmail.com. We are happy to welcome new members to our club. Follow the club on Instagram @Shuswap4h, where you can see some of our club projects!

Scarlett Hutchison is a member of the Shuswap 4-H Club.

Read more: Column: Salmon Arm Fair a success for Shuswap 4-H Club

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmShuswap