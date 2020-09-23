Shuswap 4-H Club member Kayleigh Stockbruegger poses with Olaf, one of two lambs she has raised that is going up for auction. (Contributed)

Shuswap 4-H Club members' projects up for auction

Second-year club member Kayleigh Stockbruegger selling lambs Olaf and Nacho Cheese

Lambs, steers, goats and rabbits, raised by 4-H Club in the Shuswap and throughout the province, are going to “virtual” auction.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for 2020, 4-H club members are putting their projects up for auction through a virtual sale during the BC Agricultural Expo. The auction opens at noon on Thursday, Sept. 24, and an interval close runs from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Bidding is being held at farmgatetimedauctions.ca, and new bidders are required to create an account.

Shuswap 4-H club member Kayleigh Stockbruegger’s has two of her projects up for auction, a lamb named Olaf and another named Nacho Cheese. Kayleigh is in her second year with the Shuswap 4-H Club and has enjoyed learning to take care of her animals and watching them grow.

By purchasing Olaf, Nacho Cheese or any of the other 4-H Club member projects, buyers are supporting club members and the 4-H program, which aims to promote leadership and citizenship among its members while supporting the future of agriculture in B.C.

To view the animals up for auction, visit farmgatetimedauctions.ca/auction/9501.

#Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Shuswap 4-H Club members' projects up for auction

