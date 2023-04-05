Shuswap 4-H Club Report: 4-H members hone their public speaking skills on Communications Day

Shuswap 4-H Club members had an opportunity to hone their public speaking and presentation skills at the recent 4-H Communications Day. (Contributed)

It’s amazing how big our 4-H Club has grown – we now have 31 members!

Some 24 Shuswap 4-H Club members spoke at this year’s Communications Day, an annual 4-H public speaking event, with many very interesting topics, presented in three different formats: speech, speak and show, or demonstration with two members.

Some of the topics that members spoke about were dogs, food preparing, wool cleaning and use, animals, and many more.

The winners of the speech and demonstrations will go on to compete at district level. The winner of the Junior Speech was Callista D.; 2nd place was Matthew S.

The winner of the Junior Speak and Show was Addison R.; 2nd place Alley M.

The winner of the Senior Speech was Chelsey S.; 2nd place Josie T. O.

The winner of the Senior Speak and Show was Emma M.; 2nd place Scarlett H.

The winners of the Demonstration were Chelsey S. and David S.; 2nd place Juliana T. and Sylvie T.

There were also 11 Senior Impromptu Speakers, with the topic of the year being: Three things you think everyone should be able to do well.

Many different opinions but a lot of seniors answered similarly. Impromptu can help you with quick thinking in a stressful situation.You get so much adrenaline standing in front of 50 people, thinking of what you’ll talk about for a minute or so. The goal for a 4-H impromptu is to have only one minute to think of what you’ll talk about, which must in some way contribute to the topic. Once that minute is up, you must talk for one to two minutes. Good luck!

Look for a story coming soon of a bottle fed lamb that visited Care Facilities on our Instagram page: @shuswap4h. For more information on the 4-H program, email us at shuswap4h@gmail.com.

Scarlett Hutchison is the 4-H Club reporter.

