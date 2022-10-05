Shuswap 4H members enjoy outing at Barriere Ag Expo

By Scarlett Hutchison

Special to the Observer

Shuswap 4-H Club had a very enjoyable time at the recent Barriere Ag (Agricultural) Expo, Sept. 23-26.

The majority of our club members entered in the Expo, bringing many of their beloved animals and projects.

The club members won multiple prizes and ribbons through their effort and preparation. Three members earned money to be used towards next years projects. Most of the awards won were mainly based on skill and knowledge (not just the fanciest animals).

We are proud of our club members for all of their participation and effort. Of special note, a few of the bigger wins were: Emma M. won Horse Judge and Top 4-H Horse Aggregate; Emma M. and her brother Sam won Reserve Championship in Show and Fitting for Horse; and Chelsey S. won Grand Champion Showmanship in both Goat and Rabbit.

The classes and projects that our club participated in at the Ag Expo included: beef heifers, rabbits, open rabbits, goats, horses, dogs, sheep, market lamb, photography, open photos, showmanship, judging, boundary dash, and a multi animal agility course (just for fun). Members had the opportunity to participate in the auction on Monday.

Unique to the Expo is the animal costume class, where both the members and their animals were dressed in costume – which the club members loved doing and the crowd liked to watch!

Fellow competitors came from as far as Vancouver Island to Boundary/Rock Creek Greenwood. The Shuswap was represented by both our club and Lakeview 4H Club from Sorrento.

If you are wanting more information or would like to join the Shuswap 4-H Club, please email us at shuswap4hclub@gmail.com. We are happy to welcome new members to our club.

Follow the club on Instagram @Shuswap4h, where you can see some of our club projects!

