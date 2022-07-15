Shuswap animal rescue seeking homes for large number of cats in its care

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society has reduced its adoption price for adult cats for the summer with the hope of finding them a forever home. (Shuswap Paws Rescue Society photo)

A Shuswap animal rescue is hoping to find homes for an abundance of adult cats.

Siobhan Rich, a volunteer with Shuswap Paws Rescue Society, said the non-profit has 131 cats in its care. She guessed that is double the number of cats the society was caring for around the same time last year.

Not having a central shelter, the cats are in the homes of volunteers.

“All our kitties are fosters…,” said Rich. “Right now we are full, we cannot take any more animals in.”

To help get the adult cats into forever homes, the society has reduced the adoption fee to $50 for the summer.

“The cats all come spayed or neutered, chipped and with their shots, and then if they have any health issues we would address that beforehand,” said Rich. “You have to fill out an application and hop through our hoops, just because we don’t want a cat coming back to us, we want it to be safe and loved.”

The society is also looking for donations of money, cat food and cat litter.

“You can imagine how much kitty litter we’re going through,” said Rich.

Because the cats are in foster care, Rich said the society can find the right cat for prospective adopters.

“If you’ve got kids, I can tell you what cats will be good with kids,” said Rich. “If you’ve got a dog, you want a cuddler or a mouser, we are able to tell you that because they are in homes.”

The cats can be viewed on the Shuswap Paws Facebook page. If you find a cat you’re interested in adopting, you can email shuswappaws@gmail.com for more information.

“If the application is approved we can arrange a meet and greet so they can come and meet their new buddy,” said Rich.

