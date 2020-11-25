Author and environmentalist Jim Cooperman thumbs through a copy of his book, Everything Shuswap. All proceeds from book sales, which was produced in partnership with the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, will be donated to support outdoor learning programs. (File photo)

Shuswap author’s book a hit at Salmon Arm schools

Students learning about the region with author Jim Cooperman’s book, Everything Shuswap

The work of a Shuswap author is educating local school students about the region and its history.

In his 2017 book Everything Shuswap, author Jim Cooperman delves into several disciplines including geography and ecology as well as local history – of the land and its people. He said one of the goals of the book was that it would become a resource in local schools. That goal has since come to fruition.

Graham Gomme, local president with the North Okanagan-Shuswap Teachers Association, said Everything Shuswap has been an extremely valuable resource for secondary students in School District 83. He said chapters of the book are currently being taught in Grade 9 and 11 classes, and that it has been a “big hit” with students.

“Students love learning about the history, geography and biology of the area they live in,” commented Gomme. “The writing is easy to understand and the photos and illustrations are great conversation starters.

“As well, the respectful indigenous content informs the students of an important history and world view of the region that predates colonial history by thousands of years.”

School District 83 District Principal Jennifer Findlay (Early Learning/Literacy/Ed Tech Team/Communicating Student Learning) said Cooperman’s community partnership has been an integral part of the school district’s growing outdoor learning community.

Read more: Everything Shuswap tours Shuswap

Read more: Everything Shuswap’s success story

“Proceeds from the sales of Everything Shuswap have been used to support many outdoor learning grants for local schools which, in turn, provide opportunities for students to develop a sense of place as they explore and experience the Shuswap,” said Findlay. “Jim’s passion for sharing his knowledge and expertise of the Shuswap region is greatly appreciated by educators and students alike.”

Cooperman said it’s extremely important for students to learn about where they live.

“One of the principles of bioregionalism is the more they know about where they live, the more they respect it and care for it, and want to live here and basically want to see success in their own region,” said Cooperman.

Intending the book to be used in schools, Cooperman said he created a teacher’s guide that he has made available to Shuswap schools, along with the rich collection of resource material gathered as he was researching the book.

Cooperman plans to release future volumes of Everything Shuswap, as there’s still much about the region and its stories to explore. Some of his future material can be found in Cooperman’s column Shuswap Passion, shared in the Salmon Arm Observer, the Shuswap Market News, and on his website, Shuswap Passion, which recently received an overhaul and is now mobile device friendly.

Regarding mobile devices, volume 1 of Everything Shuswap is now available in digital format, and can be ordered on at shuswappassion.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon art gallery gets a boost for Giving Tuesday

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 70 new cases overnight

The total number of cases in the region is now at 1,426

Author and environmentalist Jim Cooperman thumbs through a copy of his book, Everything Shuswap. All proceeds from book sales, which was produced in partnership with the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, will be donated to support outdoor learning programs. (File photo)
Shuswap author’s book a hit at Salmon Arm schools

Students learning about the region with author Jim Cooperman’s book, Everything Shuswap

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigate suspected arson at Shuswap hunting camp

Suspicious fire took place by Scotch Creek forest service road on Oct. 24

(File photo)
Alberta woman facing assault charge after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Shuswap campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

A Shuswap couple reported having fallen victim to a family emergency telephone scam. (File image)
Shuswap couple fall victim to family emergency scam

Person claiming to be couple’s son said he was injured and in jail

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Central Okanagan Public Schools administration office in Kelowna. (File photo)
COVID-19 confirmed in 5 more Central Okanagan schools

All people who tested positive for the virus are self isolating at home

Penticton Law Courts
Bail hearing for Penticton man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement

Robert Sauve is facing more than 10 criminal charges

Revelstoke RCMP warn of scam after two people targeted in one day. (Black Press file photo)
Revelstoke RCMP warn of scammer pulling at heart strings

Two people in Revelstoke targeted in one day by person posing as a loved one

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

St. James Anglican Church, Armstrong, B.C. (Google Maps).
Prayer at North Okanagan council meetings a violation of religious neutrality: study

New study found 23 municipalities held prayer sessions at inaugural meetings in 2018, in violation of a Supreme Court decision

A worker at Kelowna Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. (File)
Kelowna airport worker tests positive for COVID-19

Individual, who works as a screener, was asked to self-isolate, at which time they tested positive

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

Most Read