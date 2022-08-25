Shuswap BC SPCA hires new ‘meow-nager’

Meranda Dussault has been with the BC SPCA for more than 13 years

There is a new top dog at the Shuswap BC SPCA.

Meranda Dussault is the new manager of the animal centre after being with the non-profit for more than 13 years.

She was more recently the animal care supervisor at the Vernon shelter.

According to Jamey Blair, regional senior manager for the Interior/North BC SPCA, Dussault is passionate about humane education, animal welfare, and environmental enrichment.

“I look forward to working with the community to create the best possible lives for animals and to support pet guardians,” said Dussault about the new position.

