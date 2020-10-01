Shuswap community groups seek gardening help

Two Shuswap groups are hoping to attract volunteers for community garden clean-ups to get planters and beds prepared for the coming winter.

The Shuswap Food Action Society wants some assistance with a number of tasks at the teaching garden located at 5921 30 St NE in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Oct. 3. Volunteers are needed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Compost and mulch need to be spread, the rows and perimeter of the garden needs to be weeded and perennials will need to be pruned and transported if necessary. Loose items around the garden as well as the on-site shed will have to be cleaned up as well.

To show appreciation for the volunteers who lend a hand, the society is putting on a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses. Each volunteer gets their name in the draw to win gift certificates for Buckerfields, Grattitude Hot Yoga and Smudge Noshery. Local honey and other farm produce will be drawn for as well.

According to the society, the garden fills an important role in the community, having already provided hundred of pounds of vegetables to families in need, and there is still more to harvest.

In Sicamous, the local communities in bloom group is also looking for assistance on Saturday, Oct. 3. The target of the group’ efforts will be the flower beds at Sicamous’ seniors housing complex.

“The beds have been neglected for a while, but it will be great for the seniors at the Manor and the Lodge to see the results of our efforts in 2021,” said organizer Deb Heap.

Heap said the goal for the day’s work is to weed the flower beds and plant spring bulbs. The District of Sicamous will remove bagged weeds the following day. Bag lunches and snacks are being provided by the Sicamous Legion and Fruit World. Heap said volunteers can come help out any time of the day and work will be focused on the rear of the Senior’s Centre building.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
gardening

