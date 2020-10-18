Shuswap community plans to fill canoe for food bank despite lack of holiday train party

Paul Ross has been putting out his canoe to serve as a donation bin for the past six years.

Paul Ross is still hoping the community of Canoe will cram his canoe with donations for the food bank as they have in previous years. (Paul Ross/Facebook)

In the absence of a large gathering of people taking in the holiday train concert in Canoe this winter, a group of local residents is trying to ensure the Salvation Army food bank still gets a large donation ahead of the Christmas season.

Paul Ross has been using his Canoe as a food donation bin while offering up hot chocolate and coffee for those outside watching the decorated train go by for the past six years. Without a big winter event like the holiday train stop to give people a chance to drop off donations, Ross is teaming up with Karla Ferster, the owner of Frog Friendly Coffee roastery to get an early start on collecting food.

Ross said he plans to have his canoe out and ready for donations at an outdoor craft fair at the roastery at the corner of Canoe Beach Drive NE and 50 Street NE on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, he hopes to be accepting donations for at least two nights in December as well. Ferster said they will be encouraging the community in Canoe to have their Christmas decorations up by early December to provide a winter wonderland for people to walk or drive through before dropping donations off at the roastery. Ferster said the date hasn’t been finalized but they are aiming for the weekend of Dec. 11 and 12.

Ross said he has been very proud of the numerous donations Canoe residents have provided for the food bank in previous years and hopes they will do the same this year.



