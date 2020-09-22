Shuswap dragon boat team honours Terry Fox in its own way

Close to $1,000 raised on the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope

Eighteen members of the Friends Abreast dragon boat team held their own Terry Fox Run in Salmon Arm on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2020, raising a total of $965 for the Terry Fox Foundation. (Contributed)

While the 40th Anniversary of the Marathon of Hope changed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, that didn’t stop members of a Shuswap dragon boat team from holding their own version of the Terry Fox Run.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, 18 members of the Friends Abreast team met at McGuire Lake in a socially distant manner to participate in their own Terry Fox Run and fundraiser.

Spokesperson Liz Burdeniuk said that with team members doing at least two laps of the lake, they were able to honour Terry Fox and catch up with teammates in a safe outdoor setting.

Team online donations totalled $275 while in-person donations at the run were $690, making a total team donation of $965 to the Terry Fox Foundation.

The foundation had encouraged people to do a run, “your way.” Its website stated: “Participate wherever you are! Around your neighbourhood, backyard, down the street, or around the block. We will unite in spirit, not in person.”

Burdeniuk said Friends Abreast decided to get members of the team together to combine a social event with a cancer awareness and fundraising event.

Still upcoming in September is a version of the Terry Fox School Run on Sept. 30.

The Terry Fox Foundation website encourages schools to participate on that day – or any day that works for them.

“Although this year’s event will look a little different, the outcome will remain the same; to raise funds for cancer research. We are excited to have all schools from coast to coast to coast join us as we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Terry’s Marathon of Hope.”

The foundation has also provided classroom or individual activities for schools. They can be seen at: Classroom Activities – What’s Your 40?

