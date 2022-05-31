More than 40 people gathered in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park on May 26 to celebrate 20 years of paddling for the Shuswap Dragon Boat Society and Friends Abreast dragon boat team. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap dragon boaters celebrate 20 years of paddling, camaraderie

Friends Abreast team raises awareness, funds for breast cancer research and early detection

Twenty years of paddling history made a splash at Marine Peace Park recently.

The Shuswap Dragon Boat Society and Friends Abreast dragon boat team met at Shuswap Lake’s Salmon Arm Bay to celebrate their 20th birthday.

More than 40 people gathered in the park, including founding members, current team members, family and friends, where they laughed, talked and renewed friendships. Stories were shared about team history, paddling events and 20 years of raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research and early detection.

Members who have died were recognized for their special contributions to the team. The dragon boaters also expressed their gratitude to Mayor Alan Harrison and MLA Greg Kyllo for participating in the evening, and to all those who attended.


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
