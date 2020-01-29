Shuswap drivers warned to check under the hood – for cats

Fievel the cat was found trapped under the hood of a car after a long drive, serving as a reminder for drivers to “Think Thump” before they begin driving. (BC SPCA photo)

The Shuswap SPCA is warning drivers to check for animals curling up for warmth inside engine bays by offering free car decals.

Victoria Olynik, branch manager of the Shuswap SPCA, says the problem is amplified in the Salmon Arm industrial park as there is a large population of feral cats in the area.

“Especially in the winter, if the motor is left warm we often see cats going up inside the motor to stay warm and get injured once the vehicle starts moving again,” said Olynik. “If you leave you leave your vehicle outside or even sometimes if you’re in a carport or a garage, there may possibly be an animal under the hood.”

The “Think & Thump” car decal, which can be ordered for free on the SPCA’s website, is meant to serve as a reminder for drivers to check for animals before they start driving.

