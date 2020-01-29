Fievel the cat was found trapped under the hood of a car after a long drive, serving as a reminder for drivers to “Think Thump” before they begin driving. (BC SPCA photo)

Shuswap drivers warned to check under the hood – for cats

Think & Thump decal to raise awareness of animals seeking refuge in vehicles

The Shuswap SPCA is warning drivers to check for animals curling up for warmth inside engine bays by offering free car decals.

Victoria Olynik, branch manager of the Shuswap SPCA, says the problem is amplified in the Salmon Arm industrial park as there is a large population of feral cats in the area.

“Especially in the winter, if the motor is left warm we often see cats going up inside the motor to stay warm and get injured once the vehicle starts moving again,” said Olynik. “If you leave you leave your vehicle outside or even sometimes if you’re in a carport or a garage, there may possibly be an animal under the hood.”

The “Think & Thump” car decal, which can be ordered for free on the SPCA’s website, is meant to serve as a reminder for drivers to check for animals before they start driving.

Read more: In photos and video: Snow collapses cat shelter at Shuswap SPCA

Read more: Handmade shelters help house Salmon Arm’s large feral feline population

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: Cold in Canoe

Just Posted

Sicamous man given six months jail time for possession of child pornography

Forty-six-year-old will be on National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years

Two-month-old Kelowna boy diagnosed with rare heart disorder returns home from treatment

Arel spent two weeks at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after suffering multiple cardiac arrests

Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall to represent Canada in speedskating championships

16-year old to be the only athlete from B.C. on eight-person team

Share love of music with Salmon Arm Valentine’s Day concert

Roots and Blues welcomes festival favourites Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Sherman Doucette

Habitat for Humanity seniors housing project in Salmon Arm moving forward

Twenty two units to be provided on 10th Avenue NE

WATCH: Cougar caught on doorbell cam in Vernon

Glenn Gorham shares footage of late-night visit from wild cat

Missing Vernon man possibly sighted in Lower Mainland

Information leads family, friends to believe Jay Rosenberger near Lower Mainland Saturday

House fire quickly knocked down in South Kelowna

According to Kelowna Fire Department, the house sustained interior damage during the blaze

Prolific South Okanagan criminal will be freed for time served

Afshin Ighani pleads guilty to assault charges but will be set free for time served

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

Chase hockey players fundraise for spring league

Players selected for Jr. Blazers and Cowboys

Shuswap history in pictures: Cold in Canoe

Back of photo says, “Hebden’s farmhouse to the north right.”

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Museum digs up history for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Get Groovin’ with the Grandkids or flashback to the ’60s with tunes, trivia and costumes

Most Read